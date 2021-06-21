MS Dhoni Changes Look Again, Netizens Explode After Pictures From Shimla Emerge

After the untimely suspension of the IPL 2021, former Indian captain MS Dhoni doesn't have any cricketing obligations in the near future which has given him an opportunity to spend some quality time with his family. The Indian veteran is currently vacationing with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva in Shimla.

MS Dhoni's new look takes internet by storm

Recently, a photo of Dhoni went viral on social media where the cricketer is seen in a new look. In the photo, the legendary captain can be seen donning a thick beard and a long mustache. He was also wearing Shimla’s traditional cap called 'Kullu topi'. As expected, the post went viral in no time and drew a lot of reactions. Here's the photo of MS Dhoni's new look -

Here's how fans reacted to MS Dhoni's new look.

Meanwhile, Dhoni will be back in action when the IPL 2021 resumes on September 19 in the UAE. Chennai had a dream start to their IPL 2021 campaign as they won five out of the seven games they played despite their skipper being out of form, with Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina being their key men of success. The Men in Yellow dominated the opponents in almost all their wins. Their two defeats came against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

At the time of the IPL suspension, CSK were placed second in the IPL 2021 points table behind Delhi with 10 points to their name. It will be interesting to see if CSK maintain their form post the IPL 2021 postponed scenario, once the tournament restarts.

MS Dhoni net worth

According to CA Knowledge, MS Dhoni has a net worth of ₹760 crore. Despite retiring from international cricket, MS Dhoni’s brand value hasn’t decreased, with the iconic player in big demand for brand endorsements and advertisements. MS Dhoni also earns from his IPL contract with the Chennai team, with Moneyball revealing the player’s salary to be ₹15 crore per annum.

MS Dhoni retirement

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in August last year as he called time on a glorious career spanning nearly 16 years. The veteran stumper, who called it quits from the longest format of the game in 2014, decided to hang his boots from the limited-overs formats as well. However, he still continues to play the IPL.

