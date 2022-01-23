MS Dhoni Clicked Walking Through Mustard Farms Near His Ranchi House; See New Pictures

Legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s latest pictures strolling around in a mustard field are going viral on Twitter recently. Dhoni is known to be someone who loves farming and gardening, as he himself keeps posting pictures and video clips from his field. This time around, Dhoni can be witnessed in a selfie with a fan, in his field full of mustard crops in Ranchi at his farmhouse.

MS Dhoni enjoys time away from the cricket field

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings(CSK) to their fourth Indian Premier League(IPL) title in 2021 and he is set to lead the team in the upcoming 2022 season. However, before Dhoni leads the Men in Yellow in the 15th edition of the tournament, he can be seen enjoying his time at the crop fields. Some other pictures of Dhoni have been also making rounds on social media, where the world cup winning skipper for India enjoys his time away from the cricket field.

MS Dhoni was CSK's 2nd retention ahead of IPL 2022 mega auctions

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old cricketer was retained by CSK as their second retention among the total of four. CSK named allrounder Ravindra Jadeja as their first retention for Rs 16 crore, and retained MS Dhoni for Rs 12 crore, ahead of Moeen Ali (retained for Rs 8 crore), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (retained for Rs 6 crore). It was clear that Dhoni didn’t want to be the first retention because he is already 40 years old and may retire as a player in the coming years.

First IPL mega auction since 2018

CSK have an amount of INR 48 crores left in their purse heading into the IPL 2022 mega auction. The 2022 players auction will be the first mega auction since 2018 and it is scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13. BCCI secretary Jay Shah recently revealed to ANI that the 2022 season of IPL will begin in the last of March this year and continue until May end.

IPL 2022 likely to be held in India

In a happy development for the fans, Jay Shah also mentioned that majority of the IPL team owners want the 15th edition to take place in India. Half of the 2021 season and the entire 2020 season of IPL were played in UAE due to the chronic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. However, it is being expected that fans will not be allowed to watch live-action from the stadiums, are matches are likely to take place behind closed doors.

