MS Dhoni Comes Forward For A Noble Cause, Urges People To 'plant Trees & Save Forests'

MS Dhoni has been away from the cricket field for more than a month after the indefinite suspension of IPL 2021 on May 4 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is trying to keep himself engaged during his time away from the game.

A couple of weeks ago, Mahi was seen racing with his Shetland pony and now, the former Indian skipper has come up with a very important message for all the people.

MS Dhoni comes forward for a noble cause, CSK spreads the message

Recently, MS Dhoni's IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had posted an image of 'Thala' posing in a red T-shirt as he is seen standing next to a wooden plank, that reads, "PLANT TREES SAVE FORESTS"

CSK went on to caption the image as Planting the right thoughts! Thala #WhistlePodu #Yellove'

Even the netizens were really impressed with the initiative taken by 'Captain Cool'. Here are some of the reactions.

“Plant Trees, Save Forests”

The 2011 World Cup winner is currently holidaying with his better half Sakshi and their daughter Ziva in Himachal.

IPL 2021: Can MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings stage a comeback in the second phase?

Prior to its temporary suspension, the Chennai Super Kings had occupied the second spot in the IPL 2021 points table with five wins, two losses from their seven matches, and 10 points to their tally.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has not been up to the mark with the bat as he has only managed to amass 37 runs from seven games so far at an average of 12.33 and a strike rate of 123.33.

The former Team India skipper would be hoping to make a statement during the second phase of IPL 2021 that gets underway on September 19 as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) look to win the marquee tournament for the fourth time.

IPL 2021 UAE

When the IPL 2021 was suspended temporarily earlier last month, 31 matches were still left to be organised including the playoffs as well as the final, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was actively looking for a window to conduct the remainder of the cash-rich tournament.

Earlier, reports had emerged claiming the national cricket board could lose a staggering INR 2,500 crore in profits if the remainder of the IPL 2021 is left untouched this season. In fact, the marquee tournament was shifted to the UAE last year as well due to a surge in COVID-19 cases earlier in the year.

The event that was organised for close to two months i.e. from September 19- November 10 turned out to be a grand success.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians successfully retained their title and won it for a record fifth time after getting the better of first-time finalists Delhi Capitals in a one-sided encounter in Dubai.