MS Dhoni Completes 1 Year Of Sabbatical On July 9, 2019 After Tragic Run-out; Watch Video

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since India’s semi-final exit at the 2019 World Cup. Tournament favourites India faced New Zealand on July 9, 2019 in front of a capacity Manchester crowd. While the Virat Kohli-led side displayed a dominant performance earlier throughout the tournament and topped the league stage points table, the strong Indian batting line-up crumbled in front of New Zealand's pacers on the day when it mattered the most.

MS Dhoni last match: India vs New Zealand semi-final of 2019 World Cup

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first. The Indian pace cartel, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 3-43, restricted the ‘Black Caps’ to 239-8 from their 50 overs. In reply, in-form batsmen Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli all departed for a run each to leave India languishing at 5-3. At 92-6 in the 31st over, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja joined his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni at the crease in an attempt to stage an improbable rescue effort.

Both MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja began cautiously before the latter went on a destructive mode against the opposition bowlers and took India closer to their target. On the other hand, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman in a way played the second fiddle remarkably as he took many singles in the partnership and handed over the strike to his more aggressive batting partner as much as possible.

After Ravindra Jadeja’s departure in the 48th over, the onus fell on MS Dhoni to get the remaining 31 runs off two overs. His six over backward point in the 49th over raised some hopes for the Indian fans, which were dashed by a Martin Guptill direct hit two balls later. A fully stretched MS Dhoni found himself an inch short in his attempt to convert a single into two, thus ending India’s 2019 World Cup dream.

MS Dhoni's run out reminded many of the former India captain ironically suffering the same fate at the 2015 World Cup semi-final against Australia, when Glenn Maxwell ended India's hopes of winning the match in Sydney as Dhoni couldn't make it to the non-strikers end in time after a direct hit from the Australian all-rounder.

World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni last match before his sabbatical, watch video

(Video credits: ICC Youtube)

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

While MS Dhoni was slated to lead CSK on March 29 earlier this year, the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) got indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus global pandemic. MS Dhoni’s return to top-flight cricket through CSK in IPL 2020 was one of the most talked-about prospects of the now-postponed season.

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, MS Dhoni became one of the 20 cricketers to be retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The right-handed batsman was retained for Rs.15 crore (US$2 million) by the franchise. MS Dhoni, who made his CSK debut in the inaugural 2008 edition, has led them to three IPL title victories. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted the coveted trophy in 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

Image credit: ICC Twitter