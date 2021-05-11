MS Dhoni Covid-19 Donation: CSK Captain's Unique Contribution For 2021 Fight Revealed

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni co-owned Chennaiyin FC has associated with Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to spread awareness about COVID-19 related information, protocol and updates for the city through digital means. With their collaboration with GCC, Chennaiyin FC which is also co-owned by Abhishek Bachchan will intensify the governing body's COVID-19 related leads in order to widen the reach. It is worth mentioning that the club is also co-owned by entrepreneur Vita Dani.

MS Dhoni Covid-19 donation: Legendary cricketer's Chennaiyin FC joins city's fight against virus

The announcement about the same was made on Chennaiyin FC's Twitter handle in a series of tweets. The MS Dhoni-owned football club's initiative was lauded by netizens. Here's a look at Chennaiyin FC's Twitter thread.

🚨 Official Communication 🚨 Chennaiyin FC will collaborate with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), in a bid to use our digital reach to spread awareness surrounding COVID-related information, protocol and updates for the city.



Contd. pic.twitter.com/HCJufB8FjR — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) May 10, 2021

As part of the partnership, and subsequent outreach, CFC will amplify all of the GCC's verified COVID-related updates, so that it reaches as many citizens as possible through the digital medium.



Contd. — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) May 10, 2021

This amplification is further acknowledged by the GCC in their larger efforts to ensure verified information is being consistently conveyed to the general public in these challenging times of the pandemic.#AllInForChennaiyin — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) May 10, 2021

Notably, Chennaiyin FC has been actively helping people and organizations deal with the coronavirus pandemic since last year. The social venture of MS Dhoni’s ISL club Chennaiyin FC, the Chennaiyin FC Foundation had donated N95 masks to the Greater Chennai Corporation in June last year. The activity was a part of Chennaiyin FC Foundation’s efforts to contribute to contain the spread of the virus and assist in improving the coronavirus Chennai situation.

Chennaiyin FC Foundation

The Chennaiyin FC Foundation was launched on August 28, 2019, as part of the club’s 5th-anniversary celebrations. While Abhishek Bachchan and MS Dhoni are co-owners of the football club as well, Vita Dani is directly involved in the functioning of the social arm of Chennaiyin FC. The MS Dhoni co-owned Chennaiyin FC have been one of the most successful clubs in the history of ISL. The club has won the ISL twice, in 2015 and 2018.

Chennai coronavirus cases

On Monday, 28,978 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu which includes 7,149 fresh infections in Chennai. A total of 232 people succumbed to the ungodly virus on Monday which took the death count in the state to 15,880. As per Chennai coronavirus cases data, 4,552 people were discharged, and the total recoveries stand at 3,57,069 whereas active cases in the city remain at 35,153.

More details about MS Dhoni Covid-19 donation

Cricketers donation for COVID-19 has been huge in numbers. A number of cricketing stars have come forward with monetary as well as non-monetary to help India cope with the coronavirus pandemic. MS Dhoni had donated INR 1 lakh to a Pune-based NGO called Mukul Madhav in 2020. The NGO reportedly had a target of ₹12.5 lakh as donations for charitable activities in healthcare, social welfare and the education sector, which Dhoni helped fulfill with the donation. Further details about MS Dhoni donation activities are not available.

CSK team 2021 IPL campaign

MS Dhoni's men had a dismal IPL 2020 campaign as they finished at the penultimate position in the points table, thus failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history. Much was expected from the Yellow Army coming into IPL 2021 as they had plugged the holes in their squad at the auction and also their batting mainstay Suresh Raina was returning to the fold after skipping the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. The CSK team had a dream start to their IPL 2021 campaign as they won five out of the seven games they played.

The Men in Yellow dominated the opponents in almost all their wins. Their two defeats came against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. At the time of the IPL suspension, CSK were placed second in the IPL 2021 points table behind Delhi with 10 points to their name. It will be interesting to see if CSK maintain their form post the IPL 2021 postponed scenario, once the tournament resumes.

SOURCE: INDIAN FOOTBALL TEAM TWITTER