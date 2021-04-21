MS Dhoni Creates Wankhede Magic Again, Breaks This INCREDIBLE All-time IPL Jinx Vs KKR

MS Dhoni played a short cameo at the Wankhede on Wednesday, adding finishing touches to the Chennai Super Kings innings against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The former Indian captain hasn't had much luck with the bat over the last two seasons but was at his vintage best as CSK set a mammoth target of 221 to the KKR. In the process, Dhoni broke a major jinx, that had bugged him for the past nine seasons.

When Moeen Ali was dismissed by Sunil Narine late in the innings, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni surprisingly walked into bat with the three-time champions needing a final flourish to their innings. The 39-year-old's arrival was a surprise considering his poor record against the West Indian, having struggled to judge the mystery spinner's variations over the years. Before the KKR vs CSK clash tonight, Dhoni had managed to score only 39 runs against Sunil Narine in 15 previous innings, at a meagre strike rate of 56, with the West Indian dismissing the former Indian skipper only once.

In all their previous meetings, Dhoni had failed to hit a boundary off Narine, with the KKR superstar having the wood over him. MS Dhoni set the record straight this time around though, albeit with some fortune. The Chennai Super Kings captain tried to slog Narine off his final delivery, edging it to the third man fence for a boundary. Dhoni continued his charge against Prasidh Krishna, racing to quick-fire 17 off just seven deliveries, helped with a massive six over the deep square leg boundary. The former Indian captain's stay was soon ended by Andre Russell, as Dhoni mistimed a wide slower delivery, which was caught brilliant by KKR skipper Eoin Morgan.

IPL 2021 live scores: Du Plessis, Gaikwad set up 221 target for KKR

Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad put their struggles behind them when they walked into bat on Wednesday, putting on a century stand at the top of the order to set up Chennai Super Kings for a big total. Gaikwad, who had failed to register double figures in three previous innings, scored a well made 64, with Faf carrying his bat to remain unbeaten on a magnificent 95. Moeen Ali and MS Dhoni chipped in with cameos, while Ravindra Jadeja hit the final ball of the innings for a six to propel Chennai to 220.

(Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)