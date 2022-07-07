Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh Rawat took to her official Instagram handle on Thursday early morning and shared a video of the legendary skipper celebrating his birthday. Dhoni turned 41 on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Meanwhile, Sakshi wished Dhoni on the occasion of his birth anniversary on social media and also shared the video, which had glimpses of their mega celebration.

In the video, Dhoni can be seen standing in front of a table, decorated with cakes and other desserts. The 41-year-old starts off by blowing the candles in a cake, before proceeding to cut it. Meanwhile, the video became an instant hit among Instagram users quickly after being uploaded, as it received replies from celebrities like Guru Randhawa, Ranveer Singh, and many others.

Watch MS Dhoni cutting his birthday cake:

Rishabh Pant joins MS Dhoni's birthday celebrations

Meanwhile, Sakshi also shared a story with another picture from Dhoni’s birthday bash, which showed that Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant also marked his presence in the celebration. Dhoni is currently in England and was spotted at the Wimbledon Champions 2022 watching the Rafael Nadal vs Taylor Fritz, men’s singles quarter-final on Wednesday. At the same time, Pant featured in the Team India squad for the 5th Test against England at Edgbaston, which finished with India’s loss on Tuesday.

MS Dhoni as the Team India captain

Dhoni is one of the most popular cricketers around the globe, who performed at his best at the highest level of the game for many years. He made his international debut for India in 2004 in an ODI game against Bangladesh, where he was run out on a duck. However, he quickly asserted his place in the squad with impressive knocks, displaying his big-hitting abilities. His knock of 183* runs in 2005 against Sri Lanka is still the highest score by a wicketkeeper in international cricket.

Meanwhile, leading the national team in all formats of the game from 2007 to 2016, Dhoni gained a reputation as the captain cool, who backed heavily on his game reading power and instincts. This quality certainly helped him to become the only Indian captain to win the treble of ICC ODI World Cup in 2011, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013, and the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. He made his last appearance for the national team during the ICC ODI World Cup in 2019 and announced his retirement a year later on August 15, 2020.

(Image: @sakshisingh_r/Instagram)