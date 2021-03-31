MS Dhoni Delights Fans By Revealing New Winning Mantra Ahead Of IPL 2021: WATCH

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni recently appeared in a commercial for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. On Tuesday, March 30, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise shared a 15-second video of the same on their social media platforms. In the video, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman delighted his fans by revealing his new “winning mantra”.

MS Dhoni appears in IPL 2021 commercial

CSK captain MS Dhoni starred in CSK’s IPL 2021 commercial by sharing an exciting message for his fans. He says, “Hard work karenge, magar smartly. Yeh India ka apna mantra hai” (translation: “We will do hard work but smartly as it is India’s new mantra”). Here is a look at MS Dhoni’s message along with some of the fans expressing their excitement to it.

Always love your mantra — ExplorerYash (@ExplorerYash) March 30, 2021

CSK & Lion King Thala Dhoni is ready for IPL 2021 — Mohammed Ibrahim (@Mohamme45886989) March 30, 2021

MS Dhoni’s CSK jersey 2021 reveal

On Wednesday, March 24, MS Dhoni launched the official 2021 jersey of the CSK franchise. A 30-second video was shared by the franchise themselves on their social media accounts. The redesigned kit for the IPL 2021, styled by Myntra, sports the symbolic lion on the front with camouflage straps on the shoulders. As per reports, the camouflage is a tribute to India's armed forces.

Several fans praised CSK’s and MS Dhoni’s tribute to the Indian Army. Additionally, fans also took a nostalgic route with the reveal as the video reminded many of them of a similar moment from the 2016 biopic MS Dhoni movie ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Here is a look at the MS Dhoni’s CSK jersey 2021 reveal ahead of the season.

CSK IPL 2021 schedule and squad updates

CSK squad

On January 20, the CSK franchise retained 18 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara and uncapped Indian cricketers like Krishnappa Gowtham and C Hari Nishanth. Here is a list of the entire CSK squad for the IPL 2021 season.

MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara, Krishnappa Gowtham, C Hari Nishanth, Bhagath Varma and Harishankar Reddy.

A look at the CSK IPL 2021 schedule

Image source: CSK Twitter