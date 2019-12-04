MS Dhoni's Hospitable Side Revealed Online Via Pictures With Popular Singer Jassie Gill

Former Team India captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi recently played hosts to singer Jassie Gill by organising an “unforgettable trip” for the singer. Gill took to Instagram to post some of the memorable pictures from the trip. In his post, he thanked them for playing hosts to the singer.

MS Dhoni revels with friends outside cricket

Jassie Gill and MS Dhoni's fans immediately took to social media to praise the hospitable side of the cricketer. Ever since his last international appearance for India, MS Dhoni is often seen enjoying his downtime with his family and friends. The former Indian captain was last seen in Indian colours during the ill-fated semi-final against New Zealand at the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Since then, MS Dhoni took a break from the limited-overs series in West Indies and from the home series against South Africa. The cricketer was also rested from the recently-concluded home T20I series against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Dhoni was recently retained by Chennai Super Kings ahead of the upcoming IPL 2020 Auction on December 19. His date of return to international cricket is likely to be known only after January 2020.

The MS Dhoni-less India will now continue their international home season by hosting West Indies in an upcoming limited-overs series. West Indies tour of India will begin with the first of three T20Is on December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The opening T20 clash will be followed by two more fixtures on December 8 and December 11. Overall, West Indies will play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. The ODI series will be played between December 15 and December 22.

