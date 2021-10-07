'MS Dhoni Doesn’t Seem Like He’ll Recapture His Form': Ian Bishop After CSK Vs DC Clash

Quick links:
Image: @ICC/@IPL/Twitter/BCCI
Commentator-cum-cricket pundit Ian Bishop has made it clear that he does not feel that Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni will be able to 'recapture' his form back in the ongoing IPL 2021. Bishop's remarks came after Mahendra Singh Dhoni played one of his slowest IPL knocks during CSK's previous game against Delhi Capitals on Monday.
MS Dhoni could not succeed in clearing the boundary even once during his painstaking 27-ball 18 at a strike rate of 66.67. He was eventually caught behind from a delivery of pacer Avesh Khan on the first ball of the final over.
“Yeah, Dhoni doesn’t seem to be firing so there are other guys, certainly Ravindra Jadeja, that I would like to see get more batting opportunities. I think we’ve seen that over the course of this season, Dhoni doesn’t seem like he’ll recapture his form,” said Ian Bishop while speaking on ESPNCricinfo.
'Thala' has not had a very memorable IPL 2021 so far as he could only manage to amass 84 runs from 13 matches averaging 14 at a strike rate of 97.6. His highest individual score has been 18 this season.
On Tuesday, MS Dhoni broke his silence on his retirement from the IPL even as the Men in Yellow qualified for the IPL 2021 playoffs. After the IPL 2021, the marquee tournament will go into the mega-auction and teams will be reshuffled yet again. In such context, cricket experts like Brad Hogg, Dale Steyn, and others had opined that the IPL 2021 might be MS Dhoni's last tournament.
During live interactions for Chennai Super Kings 'Super-Fans', MS Dhoni spoke about his retirement from IPL and expressed his wish to play a farewell match in front of the Chennai crowd in the IPL. With this, MS Dhoni also dropped a major hint that he will be playing another season of the IPL.
"When it comes to farewell, you can come and see me play for CSK, you will get the opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully we will come there in Chennai and play my last game and meet all the fans," said MS Dhoni. During IPL 2020, MS Dhoni was asked about his retirement from the IPL by commentator Danny Morrison, to which the cricketer had replied in only two words 'Not Today'.