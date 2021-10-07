'MS Dhoni Doesn’t Seem Like He’ll Recapture His Form': Ian Bishop After CSK Vs DC Clash

Commentator-cum-cricket pundit Ian Bishop has made it clear that he does not feel that Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni will be able to 'recapture' his form back in the ongoing IPL 2021. Bishop's remarks came after Mahendra Singh Dhoni played one of his slowest IPL knocks during CSK's previous game against Delhi Capitals on Monday.

MS Dhoni could not succeed in clearing the boundary even once during his painstaking 27-ball 18 at a strike rate of 66.67. He was eventually caught behind from a delivery of pacer Avesh Khan on the first ball of the final over.

“Yeah, Dhoni doesn’t seem to be firing so there are other guys, certainly Ravindra Jadeja, that I would like to see get more batting opportunities. I think we’ve seen that over the course of this season, Dhoni doesn’t seem like he’ll recapture his form,” said Ian Bishop while speaking on ESPNCricinfo.

MS Dhoni batting form

'Thala' has not had a very memorable IPL 2021 so far as he could only manage to amass 84 runs from 13 matches averaging 14 at a strike rate of 97.6. His highest individual score has been 18 this season.

MS Dhoni retirement

On Tuesday, MS Dhoni broke his silence on his retirement from the IPL even as the Men in Yellow qualified for the IPL 2021 playoffs. After the IPL 2021, the marquee tournament will go into the mega-auction and teams will be reshuffled yet again. In such context, cricket experts like Brad Hogg, Dale Steyn, and others had opined that the IPL 2021 might be MS Dhoni's last tournament.

During live interactions for Chennai Super Kings 'Super-Fans', MS Dhoni spoke about his retirement from IPL and expressed his wish to play a farewell match in front of the Chennai crowd in the IPL. With this, MS Dhoni also dropped a major hint that he will be playing another season of the IPL.