Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan has said that the team's legendary skipper MS Dhoni does not want the franchise to needlessly lose a lot of money while retaining him in the upcoming IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

As per the IPL Team retention policy, in this year's auctions, a team can only retain up to four players with no right-to-match cards available.

“MS Dhoni is a fair person, he wants retention policy to come out as he doesn’t want CSK to lose lots of money while retaining him - that is why he gives a different reply to everyone," said N Srinivasan while speaking to Editorji.

MS Dhoni to be retained by CSK in IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Reports

According to an ANI report, a Chennai Super Kings official said in a statement that the franchise will use the first retention card at the auction to retain MS Dhoni.

The official said, "There will be retention and that is a fact. The number of retentions isn't something we are aware of yet. But honestly, that is secondary in MS' case because the first card will be used for him. The ship needs its captain and rest assured he will be back next year".

Even MS Dhoni himself had expressed his desire to once again be associated with CSK as an active player after leading the 'Yellow Army' to their fourth IPL title last month.

While speaking to veteran commentator-cum-cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle about his CSK future, MS Dhoni teased the commentator by saying that with two more franchises coming in, one never knows how things could unfold. However, when Bhogle asked him about the legacy he left behind, Dhoni once again teased fans by cheekily responding, "Well, I still haven't left behind."

During the same post-match interaction, Mahendra Singh Dhoni had a special message for CSK supporters who provided the CSK team the vibes of Chepauk (Chennai's home ground in India). He said "I would love to thank the fans. We are in Dubai now. Even when we played in South Africa, we always got a good amount of support. Thanks to all of them. It feels like Chepauk, Chennai. Hopefully, we will come back to play for the Chennai fans next year," he added.

IPL Team Retention Policy

With the global pandemic preventing BCCI from holding mega auctions in the 2021 season, the event will now take place in 2022. According to insidesport.com, each franchise would be allowed to retain four players-- either three Indian players and one overseas player or two Indian and two overseas players. The IPL 2022 Auction will also see teams have an increase of purse by 'five' crores, from the current Rs. 85 crore to 90 crore. However, nothing has been made official by the BCCI so far, as the planning is in its initial stages.

In terms of retentions, as per the existing composition, the deduction in purse amount is Rs 15 crore, Rs11 crore, and Rs 7 crore respectively if a team retains three players, similarly, deductions of Rs 12.5 crores and Rs 8.5 crore in case of two players, and Rs 12.5 crore in case only one player is retained. However, if four players are allowed to be retained, this structure is likely to undergo some changes.