MS Dhoni Rare Indian Captain To Drive Team Bus From Ground To Hotel Willingly: VVS Laxman

A couple of days ago, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket and recently, his former colleague VVS Laxman recalled two quirky moments from the ex-India captain's career. While talking on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected, VVS Laxman praised Dhoni and also revealed where he could play his last match. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 50-overs World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Dhoni retirement: MS Dhoni once drove team bus from ground to hotel

VVS Laxman recalled the time when MS Dhoni drove the team bus from the stadium to the hotel in Nagpur during the 2008 Test series against Australia. VVS Laxman said that Dhoni himself asked the bus driver to sit with the players so that he could drive the bus to the hotel. Laxman claimed that everyone in the bus was ‘awestruck’ with MS Dhoni's gesture as no one had ever seen an Indian captain drive a bus before. “That’s how he used to enjoy his life. For him, being a cricketer was doing everything on the cricket field, but outside the field, everything was normal,” VVS Laxman added.

Dhoni retirement: MS Dhoni wanted to retire in 2006?

VVS Laxman further recalled the 2006 Test against Pakistan where MS Dhoni scored his maiden Test ton. VVS Laxman claimed that after achieving the milestone, MS Dhoni went on to joke in the dressing room that he was going to retire from Tests. VVS Laxman claimed that everyone in the locker room was both ‘shocked and surprised' to hear that. But that’s what MS Dhoni always was about.

Dhoni retirement: Where could MS Dhoni play his last match?

Many hoped to see MS Dhoni in the Indian jersey for a final time before the legendary Indian cricketer hanged up his boots. However, MS Dhoni will continue to play in the Indian Premier League, where he represents and leads Chennai Super Kings (CSK). When asked where MS Dhoni could play his last match, VVS Laxman claimed that the former Indian captain is likely to play his farewell match at the Chepauk.

“I think MS Dhoni’s farewell game will be whenever he plays his last match for CSK. And I can tell you for sure, just like the way Sachin had that farewell match at the Wankhede, I think the farewell match will be at the Chepauk."

Image Source: VVS Laxman/ Instagram, BCCI/ Twitter