MS Dhoni Ends 9-month-old Self-exile, Gets Greeted By A Pitch Invasion On Return

Ahead of the much-anticipated return of former India skipper MS Dhoni in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings played a practice game at the Chepauk in Chennai on Tuesday. Skipper MS Dhoni took to field almost 9 months after his last match against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2019. During the practice game, an individual invaded the ground and ran towards MS, who was keeping behind the stumps. The invader fell on to Dhoni's feet before he was separated and taken away by the security personnel. During the game not only did MS keep the wickets but also played a few strokes with the bat.

MS Dhoni shuts down his critics

Ahead of the IPL, MS Dhoni provided a befitting reply to his critics through a commercial aired by the official broadcaster. MS Dhoni besides a couple in an aeroplane following which the husband tries to put down MS Dhoni, citing his poor form and his age. In what could be termed as a classic reply to his critics, MS Dhoni points to a headphone hanging off their seat of the couples and plugs it into his ears, saying that there was too much noise outside.

READ | Justin Langer In Search Of 'white-ball Finisher' Like MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni hits five consecutive maximums

Dhoni meant business when he was all padded up and was seen striking the ball with great force while he was inside the nets earlier. What stood out during his net session was that he hit five straight sixes as his Indian team-mates, who were also a part of Team India's 2011 World Cup triumph Suresh Raina and Piyush Chawla looked on. Even though a couple of shots did not come off from the middle of the bat but, there was enough power in them to clear the distance. The video was also posted on social media.

READ | Jonty Rhodes Wants Ab De Villiers In South Africa Squad For T20 World Cup

CSK to face MI in the tournament opener

Chennai Super Kings will face the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener which will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. The two teams had a face-off in that edge of the seat thriller grand finale in the last edition where Rohit Sharma & Co. had held their nerves to win their record fourth IPL title.

On a personal note, this season will be a crucial one for the former Indian captain as a good season here can get him back onto the national selectors' radar. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, MSD will have to be at his best to get into the scheme of things. Not only will Dhoni look to make his bat do the talking but he will also be eager to lead his team to a fourth IPL triumph.

READ | Pujara, Vasavada Wear Down Bengal With Marathon Stand On Day Two

READ | WATCH: Hardik Pandya Whacks Ball Out Of The Park, Fires Warning Shots Ahead Of Comeback