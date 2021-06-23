MS Dhoni Enjoys Vacation In The Hills With Daughter Ziva, Check Out The Adorable Pics

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is making the most of his time off cricket by vacationing with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva Dhoni in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Recently, adorable pictures of MS Dhoni and his daughter Ziva have been posted on the little girl's Instagram account. The account managed by her father MS Dhoni and her mother Sakshi Dhoni features some of the beautiful moments of family.

Adorable pictures of MS Dhoni and Ziva

The pictures shared on Instagram show the daddy and daughter posing for the camera in the breathtaking mountains. In one of the picture, Ziva can be seen hugging her dad. Ziva is looking cute in a yellow top paired with black trousers in the scenic beauty of the Himalayas. A heartwarming video shared on Instagram shows Ziva sitting next to a dog. The video captures a cute bond between Ziva and the dog.

The most recent post on the Instagram page features a bunch of photos of Ziva. Among these pictures, one image features her dad, MS Dhoni, as well. In one of the pictures, Ziva is standing on the balcony of the house with a background of greenery and mountains. She has a bucket in her hand while she happily poses for the camera. In another picture, Ziva is smiling for the camera while she enjoys in the hills. Another adorable picture shows Ziva sitting next to Dhoni while he is lying down comfortably on the bed. Dhoni is looking at Ziva while she is trying to tell him something.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni recently took to Instagram and posted a video of the picturesque view from their vacation home in Ratnari, the village that they are staying in. A photo of Dhoni from his vacation went viral on social media where the cricketer is seen in a new look. In the photo, the legendary captain can be seen donning a thick beard and a long moustache. He was also wearing Shimla’s traditional cap called 'Kullu topi'.

IMAGE: ZivaSinghDhoni/Instagram

