MS Dhoni Escapes Sanctions As CSK Wrap Up Punjab Innings Swiftly, Netizens Laud Skipper

With the slow over-rate threat looming over MS Dhoni & Co, the CSK skipper saved his skin by an inch on Friday when he stepped on to face Punjab Kings at the Wankhede. Dhoni, who was fined INR 12 lakhs for failing to finish his innings within the given time against Delhi Capitals, would have faced tougher sanctions had been unable to complete the innings within 90 minutes against Punjab Kings as per BCCI's new rules for IPL 2021. However, aided by Deepak Chahar's early strikes, the CSK skipper managed to finish off the first innings on Friday within 88 minutes, 2 minutes before the stipulated time.

Had Dhoni been unable to finish off the innings against Punjab Kings under 90 minutes, he would be slapped with a fine of INR 24 lakhs which would be followed by an increased fine and a one-match ban for a subsequent repeat in the offence.

As per the new IPL Code of Conduct, the IPL team captain will be fined INR 12 lakhs and INR 24 lakh for the first two offences, respectively. The third offence will result in a fine of INR 30 lakhs and a one-match ban. From the second offence onwards, INR 6 lakh/25 per cent match-fee (whichever is lower) will be the penalty for each team member. For any subsequent violations, they'd be fined INR 12 lakhs/50 per cent match fee.

With Dhoni's early finish against Punjab Kings, netizens had a field day on Friday as they stormed the internet with hilarious posts. While some users lauded the CSK skipper for making a great comeback, others took a swipe at MS Dhoni, as they remarked that the slow over-rate threat acted as a booster for CSK to wrap up the innings quickly and eventually bag a win under their belt. Here's how netizens reacted:

MS Dhoni gets his 200th CSK cap

Achieving another milestone in his career, former India captain MS Dhoni featured in his 200th IPL game for CSK - the franchise he has been associated with since the inception of IPL, barring the two years that it was banned for in between. MS Dhoni played his 200th game for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when he took to the field against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in match eight of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni became the only player to achieve this milestone in IPL history.

When asked about how he felt on achieving the feat, Dhoni said, "Makes me feel very old. Been a very long journey. Different conditions, countries, a very interesting journey. I think 2011 was the last time we were happy with the Chennai wicket. After that however hard the groundsmen tried, we were not happy with the wicket."

Chahar stuns Punjab

Winning the toss, MS Dhoni put Punjab Kings to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Swinging into action from the very first over, Deepak Chahar's peach of delivery shattered Mayank Agarwal's stumps to help CSK draw first blood. Jadeja's lightning-fast effort in the field sent skipper KL Rahul back to pavillion and an aerobatic catch helped Deepak Chahar get his second wicket. The CSK pacer also accounted for Nicholas Pooran for a duck and dismissed Deepak Hooda in his last over. Chahar ended his spell with 4 wickets and conceded only 13 runs. What ensued was an easy chase for the Chennai Super Kings led by Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali, leading the Men in Yellow to their first victory of the season by 6 wickets.