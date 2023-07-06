MS Dhoni: Fans In Hyderabad Celebrate MSD's 42nd Birthday With Colossal 77-feet Cut Out

MS Dhoni's popularity transcends borders and has made him a revered figure in the world of cricket. Known for his calm demeanor, exceptional leadership skills, and unmatched finishing abilities, Dhoni has captured the hearts of fans worldwide. His humble beginnings, rise through the ranks, and numerous accolades have solidified his status as one of the most influential and beloved cricketers of all time. Whether it's his helicopter shot, lightning-fast stumping, or astute decision-making on the field, Dhoni's impact on the game and his ability to win matches in high-pressure situations have earned him a dedicated fan base that extends far beyond India.

3 things you need to know

Dhoni has won all three ICC trophies for India as a captain

He recently led Chennai Super Kings to its record 5th IPL title

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020

Also Read: Netherlands Player Unveils Meaningful Link Between MS Dhoni And His No. 7 Jersey - WATCH

Fans get ready to celebrate MS Dhoni's 42nd birthday

As MS Dhoni's 42nd birthday approaches, a colossal 52-foot tall cut-out of the former Indian captain has been creating a buzz on social media. This impressive display, created by Dhoni fans based in Hyderabad, is set to celebrate their idol's birthday on July 7.

The unveiling of this giant cut-out comes as no surprise, considering Dhoni's recent triumph as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings, who clinched their fifth IPL title. After a photo of the Dhoni cut-out surfaced on Twitter, fans were quick to highlight the cricketing passion in Hyderabad and their deep admiration for Dhoni.

The picture showcases Dhoni fully geared up in the Indian jersey, holding a bat in his hand. This massive cut-out serves as a testament to the unwavering enthusiasm and support for MS Dhoni among Indian fans.

77 feet cut-out for MS Dhoni in Andra Pradesh.



Biggest for any cricketer.#HappyBirthdayDhonipic.twitter.com/JaYbzAHu32 — Mohit (@ImCricMohit) July 6, 2023

Having spent nearly 15 years in international cricket, MS Dhoni has achieved remarkable success as a captain. After leading the Indian T20I squad, Dhoni secured the inaugural T20 World Cup title in 2007. Under his leadership, the Men in Blue went on to win the 2011 ODI World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Also Read: 'Remember When Dhoni Hit A Six': Jhulan Goswami Recalls India Winning The World Cup After 28 Years In 2011

Dhoni's career so far

Throughout his international career, Dhoni played 350 ODIs and 95 Tests, accumulating 10,773 and 4,876 runs, respectively. He represented India in 98 T20Is, scoring a total of 1,617 runs. Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020 but continued to play for CSK in the IPL.

In his IPL journey, MS Dhoni has reached an impressive 10 finals since joining CSK in the inaugural 2008 edition. He achieved his first IPL victory in 2011 when Chennai defeated their arch-rivals, the Mumbai Indians, in the final. Since then, Dhoni and his team have lifted the IPL trophy in 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023, establishing their dominance in the tournament.

Image: Twitter