MS Dhoni Film Co-producer Arun Pandey Reacts To CSK Captain's Latest IPL 2021 Decision

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League has been no stranger to controversies. Members from multiple franchises testing positive for the COVID-19 virus proved to be the final nail in the coffin and the competition has to be suspended midway. With the IPL 2021 postponed, the participating franchises have an intimidating task of sending overseas campaigners back to their respective countries. MS Dhoni's old friend and ex-business manager Arun Pandey recently extolled Chennai Super Kings captain, MS Dhoni, for handling the whole situation in a courageous manner.

MS Dhoni film co-producer Arun Pandey praises MS Dhoni for recent decision

All the players and the support staff have gradually started leaving for their homes after the latest edition of the cash-rich was postponed on Tuesday. While several members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent have also departed, MS Dhoni has decided to delay his departure. According to multiple reports, the 39-year-old has opted to wait back in Delhi till all the other players and support staff depart.

Reports further state that in a virtual meeting with his CSK teammates, Dhoni said that since the competition is taking place in India, the foreign players and support staff's safety should be prioritized so that they can return home. Arun Pandey, who has managed the cricketer in the past and had also co-produced the 2016 MS Dhoni film 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', commended the former Indian captain for the incredible gesture.

Taking to his Twitter account, Pandey mentioned how Dhoni's decision of staying back before all the other members of the CSK franchise leave speaks volumes about his leadership. The wicketkeeper-batsman has remained the Chennai-based franchise's captain since the inaugural edition. The champion cricketer is known to share a close bond with CSK and his decision of delaying his return to Ranchi shows how much he values his team and support staff.

@msdhoni's decision to delay his return after the indefinite postponement of this season's #IPL till all of his #CSK teammates & foreign support staff leave, speaks volumes about why he is widely considered as Thala (Leader). #MSDhoni — Arun Pandey (@ArunPandey99) May 6, 2021

Michael Hussey Covid update

A senior official of CSK recently revealed that the test report of CSK's batting coach Michael Hussey came positive after which they sent it for re-test. Australian cricket writer, Peter Lalor has given an update on the Michael Hussey Covid situation. Lalor took to Twitter to inform fans that Hussey will be in isolation for 10 days.

Michael Hussey in isolation for 10 days, flu symptoms but Covid positive. He will be left behind when the others fly out and supported by franchise. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) May 5, 2021

While speaking to ANI, a top CSK official confirmed that Michael Hussey and Lakshmipathy Balaji have been flown to Chennai in an air ambulance. He reckoned that it will be imperative for Hussey to test negative before moving out of India. The official informed that he will be treated in the Apollo hospital and even assured that the franchise will also arrange a charter flight if needed once he recovers.

IPL 2021 postponed with immediate effect

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

Image source: iplt20.com / Arun Pandey Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.