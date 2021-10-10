MS Dhoni 'finishes Off In Style' As CSK Beat DC By 4 Wickets To Reach IPL 2021 Final

Chennai Super Kings enter the Indian Premier League final after beating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the first Qualifier at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

CSK reached the target of 173 with two balls to spare with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni remaining not out on 18 off six deliveries.

Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with a 50-ball 70 while Robin Uthappa contributed a 44-ball 63.

For DC, Tom Curran took three wickets while Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan got one each. Earlier, Prithvi Shaw top-scored with a 34-ball 60, while captain Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer contributed 51 not out and 37 respectively after DC scored 172 for 5 after being invited to bat.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of CSK bowlers with figures of 2/29 while Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and Moeen Ali took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 172 for 5 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 60, Rishabh Pant 51 not out; Josh Hazlewood 2/29).

Chennai Super Kings: 173 for 6 in 19.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 70, Robin Uthappa 63; Tom Curran 3/29).

(Image: iplt20.com/Twitter)