MS Dhoni Gets Heartfelt Birthday Wish From Close Friend And Biopic Co-producer Arun Pandey

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the 2016 Hindi film, is one of the most loved by cricket fans in India. The MS Dhoni movie provided a sneak peek into the life of the former Indian cricket captain. The movie, starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role, was a huge hit at the box office as well. Sushant’s acting was praised for his depiction of MS Dhoni to near perfection. With MS Dhoni turning 39 on Tuesday, the MS Dhoni movie’s co-producer and the cricketer's close friend Arun Pandey has joined in the bandwagon of online MS Dhoni birthday wishes in style.

Arun Pandey makes his MS Dhoni birthday wishes

Happy birthday mahi,

Ur a blessing in my life.

Thankyou for everything u do silently for me.

Tum jiyo hazaron saal, saal key din ho 50,000 yehi hai mere arzoo.

🙏🏻🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/Plqe6pabwQ — Arun Pandey (@ArunPandey99) July 6, 2020

MS Dhoni and Arun Pandey are believed to share a close relationship. On MS Dhoni’s birthday, Pandey has taken to LinkedIn to express his wish. While making his MS Dhoni birthday wishes, Pandey shared a picture of the duo in Army overalls from an unnamed location in the mountains. The snowy terrain can be seen in the background as well.

As most Dhoni fans will know, the CSK captain holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment. MS Dhoni even went and served the Indian Army in Kashmir, undertaking patrolling, guard and post duties after the 2019 World Cup.

While contributing to the MS Dhoni birthday wishes, Pandey also wrote that the former Indian captain is a blessing in his life. He thanked the player for doing everything silently for him as well. Referencing to the popular birthday wish made in Hindi, Arun Pandey said that he hoped the cricketer lives for thousands of years, with each year being 50,000 days long.

This is shocking and unbelievable.. RIP Sushant .. “Return if Possible” this news have left me speechless.. god give his family a lot of strength! 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/LP0NqFBdxf — Arun Pandey (@ArunPandey99) June 14, 2020

Arun Pandey and MS Dhoni share a close bond

Pandey and MS Dhoni have been close friends for several years, with the former even serving as the player’s business manager in the past. Currently, Arun Pandey serves as the Chairman and MD of Rhiti Group. Recently, Pandey had spoken about his experience of co-producing the MS Dhoni movie while also giving an insight into the player’s relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Speaking to PTI, Pandey had revealed how Sushant Singh Rajput used to ask a lot of questions to Dhoni and always used to give his all while he worked on the movie. Pandey also shared the experience of working with his friend and the actor during the making of the MS Dhoni movie, which was eventually a hit at the box office, earning more than ₹200 crore. Speaking to ABP Ananda, Pandey had recently revealed how the death of the actor had left MS Dhoni feeling very morose.

Image Courtesy: twitter/arunpandey99