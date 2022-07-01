MS Dhoni Getting Treatment From 'doctor' Sitting Under A Tree Goes Viral; See Pics

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is reportedly getting ayurvedic therapy close to his hometown of Ranchi. Dhoni, who has pain in his knees, sought therapy from an ayurvedic physician near a Ranchi village for Rs. 40 every visit. The 41-year-old has spent the past month going to Bandhan Singh Kharwar, a Vaidya, in Lapung.

The village is nearly 70 kilometres away from Dhoni's home in Ranchi. The incident took everyone by surprise because Dhoni chose to seek treatment from a practitioner without a degree rather than using the world-class facilities that were available to him.

In the pictures that are doing rounds on social media, Dhoni can be seen wearing a Chennai Super Kings t-shirt and camouflage trousers as he poses for the camera with two unidentified women. In another photo, Dhoni can be seen posing for a selfie with a man while sitting inside his car. Another picture shows the Vaidya, Bandhan Singh Kharwar, who is purportedly treating Dhoni.

Dhoni in IPL 2022

Dhoni was last seen in action during the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League, where his campaign ended prematurely as the franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs for the second time in the history of the tournament. Dhoni himself had a poor season with the bat as he scored just 232 runs in 14 matches at an average of 33.14 and a strike rate of 123.40.

After an early exit from the competition, Dhoni confirmed that he would return next year to play another season with CSK. Dhoni said that it would be 'unfair not to say thank you to Chennai fans' before retiring from the IPL. Dhoni has not played in Chennai since 2019 after the pandemic forced BCCI to conduct the IPL in the UAE and at a few selected locations in India.

Dhoni has already announced his retirement from international cricket. His last appearence for the Men in Blue came during the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand, which ended on a sad note as India failed to win the game and qualify for the final of the tournament.

Image: Twitter/@ms_dhoni_077/FB/MSDhoni