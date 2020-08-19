MS Dhoni Gives Angry, Dirty Look To Australians After Being Hit Twice Deliberately: Watch

Former India captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday thus bringing an end to a glorious career that spanned nearly 16 years. The 39-year-old is one of the greatest captains to have graced the sport. MS Dhoni is known for his cool and calm demeanour on the field, which is also cited as one of the reasons behind his success. There have been very few instances when MS Dhoni has lost his cool and expressed his emotions on the cricket field.

MS Dhoni retirement: CSK captain scores brilliant century after getting hit twice by Australians

Two such incidents happened during the same match on Australia's tour of India in 2009. India and Australia were competing in the second ODI at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. MS Dhoni had come to bat at No.5 when he was hit on the helmet by a vicious bouncer bowled by Australian speedster Ben Hilfenhaus, who Dhoni ironically went to lead at CSK in the IPL.

The ball ricocheted to the fine leg after hitting Dhoni on the head who stole a quick single. After reaching the non-striker's end, MS Dhoni took off his helmet and stared at Ben Hilfenhaus before putting it back on. To make matters worse, MS Dhoni was once again hit while trying to steal a single off Mitchell Johnson.

MS Dhoni hit a Mitchell Johnson delivery to cover and set off for a single. Ricky Ponting picked up the ball quickly and threw it at the non-striker's end. At the same time, Mitchell Johnson also ran back to collect the ball which resulted in a terrible collision between the pacer and MS Dhoni. The CSK captain rolled on the ground as his helmet came off. This incident infuriated the former gloveman as he gave a death stare to Mitchell Johnson.

These two incidents were enough to rile MS Dhoni up. The CSK star then dominated the Australian bowlers as he hit a terrific century. Dhoni scored 124 off just 107 balls with nine fours and three sixes as India posted a massive total of 354/7. In response, Australia were bowled out for 255 as India ended up winning the match by 99 runs against the then world champions.

Here are the highlights of the MS Dhoni innings against Australia in Nagpur

MS Dhoni stats

The MS Dhoni stats are nothing short of spectacular, especially in the limited-overs formats. MS Dhoni stats include the 350 ODIs he played for Indian where he scored 10,773 runs at a staggering average of 50.58 and a strike-rate of 87.56. The CSK captain has 73 fifties and 10 centuries to his name in his ODI career. On the other hand, the Ranchi lad played 98 T20Is for India where he notched 1,617 runs at an average of 37.6 and a strike-rate of 126.13.

These MS Dhoni stats also include 90 Test appearances where he amassed 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. The 39-year-old scored 33 fifties, six hundreds and one double-hundred in a decade-long Test career.

IMAGE COURTESY: YOUTUBE/ CRICKET CLOUD