MS Dhoni Gives Important Advice To Teammates Not Part Of Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni heaped praises on players who have not played a single game in the tournament so far, saying "It's not an easy thing to do because at the top level you want to play each and every game". After winning the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Dhoni gave credit to the players who are not part of the playing XI and said they are important to keeping the "dressing room atmosphere healthy". Dhoni said they are the ones who need to take it at a personal level because it's not easy to sit out and watch when you are a top-level athlete.

"We appreciate the ones who are not playing a lot because it can be very tough. A lot of times as a player you may see a chance as to okay if he is not doing that well why is he getting more chances? The only way you can put it forward is by having those nice interactions where you say you know it's mostly the same for everyone, you will also get your opportunity. Just try to have that frame of mind where when you get an opportunity you are ready for it because in a team you want everybody to move in the same direction thinking that each one of us will perform and if you are not performing somebody else you know when he gets his chance he should be ready to prove his point," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation.

"Keeping the dressing room atmosphere healthy is very important and I feel again that individuals we should credit them because those are the persons you know who need to take it at their personal level to really digest it because it's not an easy thing when you are at the top level you want to play. I think we need to give that extra credit to the players, who are not playing," Dhoni added.

CSK vs SRH

Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings won the match comfortably by 7 wickets with 9 balls to spare. After winning the toss, SRH decided to bat first and posted a total of 171/3 runs in 20 overs on the back of some big scores from skipper David Warner and Manish Pandey. After losing Jonny Bairstow early to Sam Curran, Warner and Pandey forged an important partnership of 106 runs. Warner scored 57 off 55 balls, including 2 maximums and 3 boundaries, while Pandey hit 61 off 46 balls, including 1 six and 5 fours. Kane Williamson and Kedar Jadhav came towards the backend of the first inning and scored a quick 26 and 12 runs respectively to help reach the big total.

However, when Chennai came on to bat in the second inning, the target looked below par as the Men in Yellow chased it down with 9 balls to spare. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis looked in amazing form as they both scored a half-century while trying to chase the total. Gaikwad hit 75 off 44 balls, including 12 boundaries, while Faf scored 38-ball 56 runs, including 6 boundaries and 1 six. Gaikwad and Faf were eventually dismissed by SRH spinner Rashid Khan. Moeen Ali came and scored 15 off 8 deliveries before being dismissed by Khan again. In the end, Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina finished it off for CSK as they scored an unbeaten 7 and 17 respectively. Gaikwad was awarded the player of the match trophy.

(Image Credit: IPL)

