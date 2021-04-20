MS Dhoni Gives Masterclass Insight Into Buttler Wicket, Reveals Leadership Success Secret

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) trounced Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 45 runs in Match 12 of the IPL 2021 on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Courtesy of the commanding win, the Men in Yellow have climbed to the second spot in the IPL 2021 points table. During the post-match presentation, CSK skipper MS Dhoni was pretty eloquent as he spoke about a plethora of things including how he planned Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler's wicket.

Moeen Ali bags the Man of the Match award for his all-round performance with the bat and the ball.@ChennaiIPL win their second game of #VIVOIPL 2021 and add 2 more points to their tally.



Scorecard - https://t.co/gNnQUUgwcg pic.twitter.com/EvAr0Suo8p — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2021

MS Dhoni reveals how he planned Jos Buttler's dismissal

Buttler was hitting the ball extremely well and ensured that Rajasthan stayed in the hunt in their quest to chase a massive target of 189 set by CSK. The Englishman took a particular liking to CSK spinner Ravindra Jadeja as he smashed two boundaries in his first over (both reverse sweeps) followed by a six in his second over after which the ball had to be changed, resulting in a drier ball.

Dhoni had sensed that despite the dew, the ball was turning a bit and when the ball was changed, he realized it would turn even more. The CSK captain kept Jadeja on despite being hammered in the first two overs and told him that the ball will turn more as it was dry, which was heard on the stump mic in Hindi. Jadeja obliged to what Dhoni said and on the first ball of his third over, he bowled a flighted full delivery which turned sharply and cleaned up Buttler. The RR opener departed after a well-made 49 off 35 ball and the game swung in CSK's favour.

On being asked about his instruction to Jadeja about the dry ball turning more, MS Dhoni said that he realised that even the wet ball was spinning a bit. The Indian veteran added that he wanted Ravindra Jadeja to bowl up despite Jos Buttler's repeated reverse sweeps. Dhoni further said that he did not mind Buttler playing the switch hit on a wicket where the ball is turning and stopping a bit but the slog sweep over the mid-wicket is an easier shot to play, which is why he asked Jadeja to bowl full. Dhoni stated that he sensed that if the wet ball was turning, the drier ball would turn slightly more.

Here's how Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Jos Buttler

During the chat, MS Dhoni also revealed his leadership hack. He said that he always look at what's the best to do at any point of time. According to Dhoni, when one keeps doing it consistently, the opponent is put under the pump as his player remains motivated to deliver by getting another opportunity in case they fail initially during a match.

CSK vs RR scorecard

Having won the toss, Rajasthan invited CSK to bat first. The Yellow Army posted a huge total of 188/9 in their 20 overs. Faf du Plessis top-scored with a 17-ball 33 whereas Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali chipped in with useful contributions of 27 and 26 respectively. In response, Rajasthan could only manage 143/9 with Jos Buttler scoring a 35-ball 49. While Moeen Ali picked three wickets, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran grabbed two apiece.

CSK IPL 2021 schedule

According to the CSK IPL 2021 schedule, MS Dhoni's men will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 15 of IPL 2021 on Wednesday, April 21 in Mumbai. CSK will look to continue with the winning momentum whereas the Men in Purple will look to break their losing streak.

MS Dhoni net worth in rupees

According to caknowledge.com, MS Dhoni's net worth is estimated at â‚¹760 crore. His net worth figure comprises his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth in rupees also comprises the salary he receives from the Chennai franchise in the IPL, which amounted to â‚¹15 crore in the 2020 edition of the tournament.

MS Dhoni IPL 2021 price

MS Dhoni, who has successfully carved a niche for himself as a power hitter in international cricket, was picked up by the Chennai Super Kings franchise for â‚¹6 crore in the first-ever IPL auction. He was also the most expensive player to be picked up in the auction. The signing ultimately reaped dividends for the side as the team performed significantly well under MS Dhoni, and they have lifted the IPL championship on three occasions. The MS Dhoni IPL 2021 price is â‚¹15 crore, which will take his total compensation from the league over â‚¹152 crore. MS Dhoni is also the highest-paid cricketer overall in the league.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM