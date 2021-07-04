MS Dhoni Gives This Special Gift To Sakshi Dhoni On Their Wedding Anniversary

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni celebrated his wedding anniversary by gifting his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni a car. The Ranchi-born star is a massive motorhead and his collection of cars and motorcycles prove the same. Now, the former skipper has shown the same by gifting his wife a rare vintage car.

Sakshi Dhoni thanks MSD for the anniversary gift

MSD and wife Sakshi Dhoni are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary on July 4, 2021, and the former’s anniversary gift for his partner couldn’t have been better. A couple is known for their affection for each other, both the superstar cricketer and his wife enjoy huge fan followings on social media. Owing to the fans, Sakshi Dhoni took to her social media to share a picture of her new gift.

Screenshot from Sakshi Singh Dhoni's Instagram

Sharing an image of the blue and white vintage car, Sakshi thanked her better half for the gift. She wrote, “Thank you for the anniversary gift” on the Instagram story. The vintage car will now be added to the long list of luxury motorcycles and cars, the couple owns. The 2011 World Cup-winning captain is a known motorhead and has gifted other vehicles to his wife in the past too.

MS Dhoni vacations with Sakshi and Ziva Dhoni in Ratnari

Earlier in June, MS Dhoni was seen vacationing with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva Dhoni. The Indian veteran who had returned from the IPL 2021, took some time off with his family in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The ex-cricketer is now leading a peaceful life, as his social media uploads suggest. MS Dhoni Instagram often sees him post pictures of himself with his family as well as his cars.

Sakshi Dhoni had also taken to her Instagram to post a video of the picturesque village they stayed in. The couple with their daughter stayed at the village known for its apple farms. Dhoni, who also loves farming was seen cycling along with large apple farms there.

MS Dhoni net worth

According to CA Knowledge, MS Dhoni’s net worth amounts to around Rs 760 crore. The cricketer’s brand value hasn’t decreased even after retirement thanks to his star stature. The iconic player, who was always a big presence in advertisements and commercials, still remains a favourite for brands. Recently, a report by Moneyball revealed that the veteran received a salary of Rs 15 crore to feature in the year’s IPL from Chennai Super Kings.

IMAGE: SAKSHI SINGH DHONI'S INSTAGRAM