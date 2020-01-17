MS Dhoni Hits The Nets In Ranchi A Day After BCCI Snubs His Central Contract

A day after being denied the central contract by BCCI, Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, practised in the nets for close to two hours in the Jharkhand cricket association stadium in his hometown Ranchi.

Dhoni hits the nets in Ranchi

Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical from cricket, ever since the world cup semi-final loss to New Zealand was seen in the nets after a long time. Sources say that he practised extensively in the nets, hitting shots all around the park and looked extremely fit. Whenever Dhoni is in Ranchi he is a regular at the stadium gym. Apart from this he also plays Tennis. Republic TV has accessed video clips of Dhoni practising in the nets and also sharing his cricketing knowledge and skills to young Ranji Trophy players of Jharkhand.

Not only this but after Dhoni finished his nets session, he returned on one of his favourite Kawasaki ninja sports bike. Jharkhand cricket association Vice President Ajay Sahdeo said, "Whenever Dhoni is in Ranchi he practices in the stadium. He hits the gym regularly and is supremely fit. He also plays tennis regularly. We haven't heard anything officially from him on his retirement plans yet. He is fit and will certainly play in the future."

There have been speculation on Dhoni's retirement after the semi-final loss to New Zealand in the World Cup as the former Indian captain hasn't played any cricket for the last 7 months. Recently, Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shashtri had also said that Dhoni might not play 50 overs format, but is keen on playing T20.

Now that Dhoni has started practising in the nets, through which he will assess his game and fitness. Since Rishabh Pant has been found wanting, both behind the wickets and with the bat, Dhoni may try to perform in the upcoming IPL and cement his place T20 World Cup team, which will head to Australia and quit International cricket on a high note, as under Dhoni's captaincy India won the inaugural edition of T20 world cup in 2007.

Image Credits: AP