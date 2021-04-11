MS Dhoni Is My Go-to Man Says Rishabh Pant After Trumping His Predecessor As DC Beat CSK

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant gave special mention to his mentor and predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the conclusion of their IPL 2021 league match against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. DC kicked off their campaign with an emphatic seven-wicket win.

'He is my go-to-man': Rishabh Pant

It so happened that commentator/presenter Harsha Bhogle had asked Rishabh Pant who was captaining the Delhi franchise for the very first time in his IPL career whether it was almost a childhood fanboy moment for him going out for the toss with MS Dhoni to which the youngster replied by saying he has learned a lot from MSD and that the CSK skipper is his go-to-man.

In his first game as captain of Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant trumped MS Dhoni's side by 7-wickets marking the perfect start to DC's IPL 2021 campaign.

Dhawan & Shaw's opening partnership leaves CSK bowlers clueless

The three-time winners posted a challenging total of 188/7 after being asked to bat first riding on a brilliant 36-ball 54 from comeback man Suresh Raina that was followed by stellar middle-order contributions from Ravindra Jadeja (26*), and, Sam Curran (34*) who added 51 runs for the seventh-wicket stand.

In reply, the runners-up of the previous edition made easy work of this run chase as openers Shikhar Dhawan (85), and Prithvi Shaw (72) took the Chennai bowlers to the cleaners at regular intervals, and even though Dhawan fell short of a well-deserved century, he had done his job as skipper Pant helped Delhi get past the finish line with eight balls to spare and DC added the first two points under their belt.

Raina registers a 50 on return

Winning the toss in his first game as a captain, Rishabh Pant elected to field first and put MS Dhoni & Co. to bat at the Wankhede. Having lost a couple of early wickets, CSK looked to be in troubled waters until Suresh Raina walked in and carried out the rescue act along with Moeen Ali. The Chennai stalwart started slow but soon notched up his half-century with a huge maximum. The former India player, who announced retirement from international cricket last year, also smashed Ravichandran Ashwin for back-to-back sixes and registered his half-century in the game.

