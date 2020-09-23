MS Dhoni Lambasted By Netizens For Lack Of Commitment To Run Chase Vs Rajasthan

The last season's runners up Chennai were outplayed in every department in their encounter against the Steve Smith-led Rajasthan. MS Dhoni elected to field first after winning the toss in an attempt to replicate their successful chase against Mumbai in the Dream 11 IPL 2020 opener. The batsmen from Rajasthan had separate plans as Sanju Samson and Steve Smith looked in sublime touch as they slammed half-centuries. Jofra Archer's four humongous sixes in the final over were an insult to injury.

Chasing a stiff target of 217, the Chennai side did not get off to a flying start to make things even more difficult. The batsmen seemed to struggle while playing attacking shots and had to be content with mere singles. Sam Curran's quick-fire cameo did shift the momentum for a brief period, but once he perished, the required run rate started climbing. The mantle was on MS Dhoni, who is known for bailing his teams out from similar situations.

MS Dhoni prefers to take the game deep while chasing as he backs himself till the end. However, his approach in the chase against Rajasthan did not please the fans as his ploy backfired. Netizens vented out their displeasure on social media regarding MS Dhoni's "lack of intent" during his innings. Here are a few of the reactions from fans on Dhoni's innings against Rajasthan in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

You just can’t do this in a t20 game where one defeat may turn to be so crucial😑 just so want to believe him but it was not the right approach and idea at all. He could have come up, found his mojo earlier, a retired MS would smash more than Kedar anyday. — Rajdeep Singh (@rajdeep189) September 22, 2020

"I haven't batted for a very long time, and the 14 days quarantine hasn't really helped."



- MS Dhoni on batting at No.7 #RRvCSK #IPL2020 #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Zva5DxuJgq — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) September 22, 2020

#Dhoni 😂 After watching last 3 continuous sixes mahi be like - pic.twitter.com/BFAazDqJtQ — Ashwin Yadav (@AshwinY99837698) September 22, 2020

When you end up hitting a bunch of sixes in last over so nobody can blame you:#Dhoni #csk pic.twitter.com/vZ77VLC2Xt — Shubham Patel (@Shubham67742242) September 22, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Chennai result

Faf du Plessis impressed with the bat again for Chennai with his resilient half-century. MS Dhoni did come into his own in the last over as he smashed three sixes on the trot, but it was a little too late by then as the chasing side fell short by 16 runs. Irrespective of the Rajasthan vs Chennai result, fans were entertained as 33 sixes were hit during the Dream11 IPL 2020 contest, the joint-highest in the league's history in any single match.

Chennai team schedule for Dream11 IPL 2020

The Chennai side featured in the opening contest of the Dream11 IPL 2020, where they emerged victorious against Mumbai. However, they lost their next match to Rajasthan. MS Dhoni and co. will face the take on the Delhi team on Friday, September 25, after losing to Rajasthan. With a formidable side consisting of several seasoned campaigners along with exciting new recruits, the Chennai outfit is one to watch out for in the Indian T20 carnival.

Image Source: IPL Twitter