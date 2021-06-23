MS Dhoni Lauded On 8th Anniversary Of India's Champions Trophy Win In England; WATCH

Fans are celebrating the 8th anniversary of the ICC Champions Trophy Final that took place between India and England on June 23, 2013. The victory of Team India in the Champions Trophy Final created history as MS Dhoni became the first captain in the history of cricket to complete a hat-trick of ICC trophies. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revisited the moment where India won in the final over of the match while praising the remarkable achievement of MS Dhoni.

The final moment of the Champions Trophy Final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter on Wednesday to share the last moment of India vs England Champions Trophy Final. The Champions Trophy Final proved to be a thriller match and the result went to the last over where England needed a six from the last ball to claim their Champions Trophy win. James Tredwell was on strike whereas R Ashwin was given the job to defend the runs from the other end.

R Ashwin bowled a brilliant delivery after which James Tredwell was unable to play the ball. India won the final match and MS Dhoni created history by becoming the first captain in history to complete a hat-trick of ICC trophies. The ICC acknowledged the tremendous milestone achieved by the former Indian captain on the eve of the 8th anniversary of the India vs England final.

⏪ 23rd June 2013, ICC Champions Trophy final@msdhoni becomes the first captain in history to complete a hat-trick of ICC trophies:



🏆 2007 @t20worldcup

🏆 2011 @cricketworldcup

🏆 2013 Champions Trophy pic.twitter.com/0EdC96t1Dl — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

Batting first, India had managed to get a meagre score of 129 runs from their 20 overs. Virat Kohli registered the maximum runs from the Indian team after scoring 43 runs from 34 balls. In return, the England team were restricted to a score of 124 runs and India won the match by 5 runs. Ravindra Jadeja was the Player of the Match title for his all-round contribution in the match.

MS Dhoni stats in T20 cricket

MS Dhoni has completed the hat-trick of ICC trophies which include the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 Cricket World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy. In his T20I career, MS Dhoni has played 98 matches while scoring 1,617 runs with an average of 37.6. Under his captaincy, the Chennai Super Kings have lifted the IPL trophy a total of 3 times (2010, 2011, 2018). The MS Dhoni stats have seen him play a total of 211 IPL matches while scoring 4669 runs. He has maintained an average of 40.2 while having the best score of 84 not out in the IPL.

Image Source: BCCI Twitter