MS Dhoni Lauds 'brother' Dwayne Bravo For Man Of The Match Performance Against RCB

CSK skipper MS Dhoni was a happy man after his teammate and good friend Dwayne Bravo's match-winning performance against southern rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. MSD was so happy to such an extent that he could not stop heaping praise for his 'brother' i.e. Bravo.

"Well, he has turned up fit that's a very good thing and he is executing very well. I call him my brother. So, we always have this fight every year as to whether he needs to bowl so many slower deliveries or not and I said you do it to bluff the batsmen but now everybody knows that Bravo is not for the slower delivery. So why not bluff it by bowling six deliveries i.e. yorker or length and let them be surprised by saying 'Oh, you didn't bowl a slower one'. That's what it is, you want to bluff the batsmen, you want to confuse the batsmen that's another way. But, you know he is an ace when it comes to this format. He has played all over the world, he has played in different conditions and whenever needed, he takes up that responsibility and he has always done well", said MS Dhoni during the post-match interview.

Dwayne Bravo was adjudged the Man of the Match for his impressive bowling figures of 3/24 from his four overs at an economy rate of six.

There was a small misunderstanding between Dhoni and Bravo on the field during CSK's match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians last weekend but after Captain Cool had expressed his brotherly love for the Caribbean megastar, the former has confirmed that all is well between the duo.

The incident happened during the 18th over of MI's run chase when CSK missed out on a golden opportunity to dismiss a well-set Saurabh Tiwari. Tiwari, who looked to work the ball towards the leg-side could not execute the shot properly as it took the leading edge of his bat and went high up in the air and at one point it seemed that Dwayne Bravo would complete an easy catch at the short fine-leg region.

However, Mahendra Singh Dhoni ran all the way to take the catch but an unfortunate miscommunication between the duo meant that neither of them could hold the ball in their hands as it popped out from MS Dhoni's gloves and fell to the ground. An irate Dhoni was then seen fuming at DJ Bravo in the heat of the moment.

MSD was visibly disappointed as well while making field placements immediately after the incident.

