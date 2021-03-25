MS Dhoni Launches CSK Jersey 2021, Fans Recall 2016 Biopic Scene Ft. Sushant Singh Rajput

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is all geared up for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. On Wednesday, March 24, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman launched the official 2021 jersey of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). A 30-second video was shared by the franchise themselves on their social media accounts.

CSK jersey 2021 revealed by MS Dhoni: watch video

Fans compare CSK jersey 2021 reveal moment with MS Dhoni movie

The bright yellow jersey, styled by Myntra, was unveiled by skipper MS Dhoni. The redesigned kit for IPL 2021 sports the symbolic lion on the front with camouflage straps on the shoulders. As per reports, the camouflage is a tribute to India's armed forces.

Several fans praised CSK’s and MS Dhoni’s tribute to the Indian Army. Additionally, fans also took a nostalgic route with the reveal as the video reminded many of them of a similar moment from the 2016 biopic MS Dhoni movie ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Here is a look at some of the fans cheering the jersey along with others comparing the reveal with the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer biopic.

Can't wait to get my hands on this jersey ðŸ˜ — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 24, 2021

This Made Millions Of Day ðŸ˜­ Romba Nandri Leo ðŸ’› pic.twitter.com/tCERtVyCwx — Nithish Msdian ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@thebrainofmsd) March 24, 2021

CSK team 2021 updates

On January 20, the CSK franchise retained 18 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara and uncapped Indian cricketers like Krishnappa Gowtham and C Hari Nishanth. Here is a list of all CSK players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara, Krishnappa Gowtham, C Hari Nishanth, Bhagath Varma and Harishankar Reddy.

CSK players schedule for IPL 2021

Image source: CSK Twitter