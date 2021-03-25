MS Dhoni Launches CSK Jersey 2021, Fans Recall 2016 Biopic Scene Ft. Sushant Singh Rajput

Quick links:
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is all geared up for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. On Wednesday, March 24, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman launched the official 2021 jersey of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). A 30-second video was shared by the franchise themselves on their social media accounts.
The bright yellow jersey, styled by Myntra, was unveiled by skipper MS Dhoni. The redesigned kit for IPL 2021 sports the symbolic lion on the front with camouflage straps on the shoulders. As per reports, the camouflage is a tribute to India's armed forces.
Several fans praised CSK’s and MS Dhoni’s tribute to the Indian Army. Additionally, fans also took a nostalgic route with the reveal as the video reminded many of them of a similar moment from the 2016 biopic MS Dhoni movie ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’, starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Here is a look at some of the fans cheering the jersey along with others comparing the reveal with the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer biopic.
On January 20, the CSK franchise retained 18 of their stars from the previous edition of the league. The following month, they further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara and uncapped Indian cricketers like Krishnappa Gowtham and C Hari Nishanth. Here is a list of all CSK players slated to participate in the upcoming IPL 2021 season.
