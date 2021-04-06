MS Dhoni Leads Sunil Gavaskar's All-Time IPL XI, Lasith Malinga Named 12th Man

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar has named Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the captain of his all-time IPL XI as he picked his team ahead of the upcoming IPL 2021 that gets underway on Friday. Meanwhile, former Sri Lankan and Mumbai Indians yorker specialist Lasith Malinga has been appointed as the 12th man.

Sunil Gavaskar selects his all-time IPL Playing XI

The 1983 World Cup winner had picked his all-time Playing XI on Star Sports where he picked MS Dhoni as the captain and wicket-keeper. Others in his team include the likes of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, who has led the franchise to a record five IPL titles, explosive Caribbean batsman Christopher Henry Gayle, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohi, veteran Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina, 'Mr.360' AB de Villiers, star CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, KKR mystery spinner Sunil Narine, SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and, MI speedster Jasprit Bumrah respectively.

Here's a look at Sunny's All-Time IPL Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni [C & WK], Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine, Bhuveshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah.

MS Dhoni's IPL career

Dhoni has played 204 IPL games so far in his career since the inception of the tournament in 2008. However, the previous edition was not the best for the former India skipper as he scored just 200 runs from 14 matches and finished at the second-last position in the points table.

Meanwhile, this was also the first time that the Chennai-based franchise failed to make the playoffs since the inaugural edition. Mahi has led Chennai to three IPL titles (2010, 2011 & 2018 editions) and eight finals. CSK had also won the now-defunct CLT20 twice (2010 & 2014) under his captaincy.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)

