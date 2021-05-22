MS Dhoni 'Legend', Sachin Tendulkar 'God', And Virat?; Suryakumar Yadav Has 'one Word'

Mumbai Indians' stalwart batsman Suryakumar Yadav recently interacted with his fans on Instagram and answered their queries be it from cricket or from his personal life. Suryakumar Yadav answered each and every question asked by his fans in quite a straightforward manner. The 30-year-old right-handed batsman recently debuted for India in the T20 series against England. Suryakumar got his maiden call-up after he performed outstandingly well in the IPL and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

When the Mumbai Indians batsman was included in the playing eleven by skipper Virat Kohli he grabbed the opportunity with both hands and played his natural game. In fact, he got off the mark in international cricket with a huge six off Jofra Archer over fine-leg.

MS Dhoni 'Legend', Sachin Tendulkar 'God' says Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav recently organised an 'ask me anything' session on his Instagram, following which fans asked numerous questions from him. On being asked to say one word about India's former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, he wrote, 'Legend'. Suryakumar Yadav was asked several questions after that. On being asked one word about Virat Kohli, Suryakumar replied 'Inspiration'. The MI stalwart was also asked to describe his IPL skipper Rohit Sharma and team-mate Kieron Pollard in one word, to which Suryakumar replied, for Rohit Sharma 'Hitman', for Kieron Pollard 'LLORD'. Rohit Sharma is famous by the nickname of Hitman due to his clean-striking ability while the West-Indian all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been given the nickname of 'LLORD' by the Mumbai Indians camp. On being asked to describe Sachin Tendulkar in one word he said 'God'.

If not cricket, acting would be a career choice reveals Suryakumar Yadav

MI's Suryakumar Yadav also answered some related to his personal life. On being asked if not a cricketer what would be his other career choice, Suryakumar answered 'Acting'. In fact, the cricketer also shared the reel of his favourite dialogue from Bollywood. 'SKY' shared the iconic dialogue of Aamir Khan from the movie Andaaz Apna Apna. Suryakumar also revealed that his favourite actor is Ranbir Kapoor. When asked about his favourite moment so far in his career, the cricketer chose his debut game against England where he smashed Jofra Archer over the fine leg in his very first ball. One of the fans even asked 'SKY' for his number on that the cricketer shared a hilarious meme from the movie Golmal.

In terms of IPL, Suryakumar Yadav has played 108 matches till now in which he has scored 2197 runs with a strike-rate of 135.28. In IPL 2021, Suryakumar Yadav looked solid, however the cricketer could not stretch his solid start into a big total. As a result in the seven matches played during IPL 2021, the MI stalwart scored only one half-century and amassed a total of 173 runs with a strike rate of 144.16.

(Image Credits: PTI)