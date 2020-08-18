MS Dhoni Likely To Be Honoured With 'special Seat' At Wankhede For Iconic WC 2011 Six

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, thereby bringing an end to a glorious career that spanned nearly 16 years. The CSK captain, who called it a day from the longest format of the game in 2014, decided to hang his boots from the limited-overs formats as well. However, Dhoni is expected to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming IPL 2020 tournament, which is set to be played in the UAE from September 19.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Dream11 becomes new IPL 2020 title sponsor, netizens react with funny memes ft. Patanjali

MCA official proposes to mark the seat where MS Dhoni World Cup final six landed

Over the years, MS Dhoni has given the cricketing fraternity several moments of joy. However, if there is one moment that will always be etched in the minds of Indian fans, it is the MS Dhoni World Cup final six that he hit at the Wankhede Stadium in 2011, which won India their second World Cup after nearly 28 years. Since MS Dhoni announced his retirement, fans, as well as, cricketers have made requests like retiring the number 7 jersey for good, organizing a farewell match for him and so on.

Now, in an attempt to honour the MS Dhoni World Cup final six, it has been proposed that the seat in the Wankhede Stadium where his famous six landed, be marked. On Monday, just two days after MS Dhoni retirement news became official, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Apex Council member Ajinkya Naik wrote a letter to the MCA with the proposal.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni retirement: CSK captain gets unique tribute on retirement from Google, netizens post emotional reactions

According to The Indian Express, the letter read "As an act of gratitude and tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s immense contribution to Indian cricket, the MCA can devote a permanent seat on his name at the stand where his famous World Cup-winning six had landed. We can find out the area where the ball landed – and which seat it was flying to – after Dhoni smashed it to win the 2011 World Cup."

This is the first time in India such a proposal has been put forth. However, it has previously been done in Australia. In 1993, at the famous MCG, a seat in the Great Southern Stand was painted yellow to honour Simon O’Donnell’s massive 122-metre six for Victoria against New South Wales. In 2018, the Etihad Stadium in Melbourne painted a third-tier seat red to commemorate Brad Hodge, who played for Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Renegades. The Australian had hit a 96-metre six in what was his last match before hanging his boots from cricket.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni retirement would benefit THESE 2 people according to 'Professor' Dean Jones

MS Dhoni stats

The MS Dhoni stats are nothing short of spectacular, especially in the limited-overs formats. MS Dhoni stats include the 350 ODIs he played for Indian where he scored 10,773 runs at a staggering average of 50.58 and a strike-rate of 87.56. The CSK captain has 73 fifties and 10 centuries to his name in his ODI career. On the other hand, the Ranchi lad played 98 T20Is for India where he notched 1,617 runs at an average of 37.6 and a strike-rate of 126.13.

These MS Dhoni stats also include 90 Test appearances where he amassed 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. The 39-year-old scored 33 fifties, six hundreds and one double-hundred in a decade-long Test career.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni retirement: CSK captain forfeited 2011 team trip in Bengaluru only because Gary Kirsten was denied entry

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER