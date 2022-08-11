MS Dhoni Likely To Feature In CSK-owned Franchise In South Africa's T20 League: Reports

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recently purchased a new team in the upcoming Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 League. The CSK management has not yet disclosed the name of the Johannesburg team. Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is reportedly in talks to serve as a mentor for the brand-new South African club. Dhoni might serve as the mentor for the new Super Kings team in Africa if the BCCI grants him permission.

Ever since retiring from international cricket, Dhoni has only featured for CSK in the Indian Premier League. He toured as a mentor of the Indian men's cricket team for the 2021 T20 World Cup but that was the only assignment Dhoni took up in the past two years apart from playing for CSK. It will be interesting to see if Dhoni agrees to mentor the Johannesburg team.

According to reports, Stephen Fleming, the current head coach of the Chennai Super Kings, may be chosen to coach the new South African side. Former CSK opener Faf du Plessis has reportedly been roped in as marquee player of the side. Additionally, it has been suggested that the new Johannesburg team's theme would center around CSK's distinctive yellow uniform. The CSK management will most likely use the same 'Super Kings' branding for the team.

South Africa's T20 League

Apart from Chennai Super Kings, five other IPL franchises have bought teams in the new South African league. Mumbai Indians have already revealed the name of its Cape Town team in the South African T20 league. The five-time IPL champions on Wednesday unveiled that the name of its new team will be 'MI Cape Town'. Kolkata Knight Riders, Capri Global, GMR, Lancer Capital, and Adani Sportsline are the other entities that have purchased teams in the South African league.

Cricket South Africa has already announced the names of marquee players signed for the inaugural edition of the league. Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Shimron Hetmyer, and Alex Hales are among the big-ticket players who will feature in the league's maiden season. Chris Lynn is the only Australian player to have featured on the list. No players from India, Pakistan, or Bangladesh have been named as yet. The new South African T20 league is expected to take place from January 2023 to February 2023.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI