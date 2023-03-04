MS Dhoni Looks Like He Hasn't Missed A Beat In Batting Practice Ahead Of IPL 2023; WATCH

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has commenced his preparation for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). A video of him batting in the nets was shared on the franchise's official Twitter account on Friday, much to the delight of his fans. In the video, Dhoni can be seen playing a few drives as spectators cheered his return to action.

Dhoni is expected to lead the Chennai Super Kings once again in the upcoming season. He had stepped down from the captaincy ahead of the previous season but had to take up the role again midway through the tournament due to inconsistent performances under Ravindra Jadeja's leadership.

After Dhoni took over the captaincy, CSK were able to register a few wins toward the backend of IPL 2022. When the tournament ended for the franchise, Dhoni announced that he would play another season just so the fans can see him perform live for one last time in his competitive career.

Dhoni landed in Tamil Nadu's capital city on Thursday to kick-start Chennai Super Kings' preparatory camp for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 41-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman received a rousing welcome when he stepped out of the Chennai International Airport. Fans showered flower petals on Dhoni as he walked out of the airport to take a car to the hotel. Even police personnel stationed at the airport mobbed Dhoni for selfies.

Dhoni's retirement from international cricket

Dhoni took retirement from international cricket after playing the semifinal against New Zealand at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Dhoni announced his retirement a year later on August 15, 2020. He has since played two seasons of the IPL, winning one trophy in 2021. Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK has won four IPL titles and two Champions League trophies. After the conclusion of IPL 2022, Dhoni had said that he wants to play another season for CSK so that he could give his fans a chance to watch him live before he retires from all forms of the game.

Image: Twitter/CSK