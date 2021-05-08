MS Dhoni Makes Ravindra Jadeja Proud With Ranchi Farmhouse Addition; More Details Revealed

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni's love for animals is well-known. The veteran cricketer recently added another animal to his long list of pets in this sumptuous farmhouse. On May 1, the Dhoni family welcomed a new horse in their farmhouse who they named 'Chetak'.

MS Dhoni horse: CSK captain adds new stallion to his long list of pets

Dhoni also has four dogs named Sam (Belgian Malinois), Lilly (White Husky), Gabbar (White Husky) and Zoya (Dutch Shepherd). MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi has been posting cute photos and videos of the new stallion where he is seen playing with the dogs. Sakshi revealed their new horse on Instagram as she shared an adorable video of him playing with their dog Lily. She wrote, "Welcome Home Chetak ! A true Gentleman esp when you met Lilly ! Happily accepted in our pack !"

The veteran stumper followed in his CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja's footsteps and welcomed his first horse. Notably, Ravindra Jadeja has four horses in his Jamnagar farmhouse and the southpaw regularly keeps posting pictures of them on social media. In fact, after IPL 2021 postponed and Jadeja returned home, he posted pictures of his pet horses and wrote, "Back to the place where I feel safe."

Meanwhile, several members of the Chennai contingent including CSK team 2021 CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshimpathy Balaji and their designated bus cleaner had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week which then led to the suspension of IPL 2021. Subsequently, CSK's batting coach Michael Hussey COVID report also came back positive.

CSK team 2021 IPL campaign

MS Dhoni's men had a dismal IPL 2020 campaign as they finished at the penultimate position in the points table, thus failing to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their history. Much was expected from the Yellow Army coming into IPL 2021 as they had plugged the holes in their squad at the auction and also their batting mainstay Suresh Raina was returning to the fold after skipping the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.

Chennai had a dream start to their IPL 2021 campaign as they won five out of the seven games they played. The Men in Yellow dominated the opponents in almost all their wins. Their two defeats came against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. At the time of the IPL suspension, CSK were placed second in the IPL 2021 points table behind Delhi with 10 points to their name. It will be interesting to see if CSK maintain their form post the IPL 2021 postponed scenario, once the tournament resumes.

