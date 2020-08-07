MS Dhoni's THIS Mantra Helps Manipur Boy Crack UPSC Civil Services Exam With 373rd Rank

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsmen of all time. The Ranchi-born player has also turned out to be an influential leader as he led India to title victories across all major International Cricket Council (ICC) events. As evidenced from the 2016 Bollywood blockbuster ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’, the cricketer’s rise to international prominence has been nothing short of inspirational.

UPSC Civil Services Exam results: How MS Dhoni inspired a Manipur boy to success?

As per the recent UPSC Civil Services Exam results, a Manipur-based boy Parikshit Thoudam secured 373rd rank in the competitive exams. Apparently, the boy took inspiration from MS Dhoni and one of his quotes. In an interview with ANI, Parikshit Thoudam said that MS Dhoni once stated in an interview that he “has a lot of challenges as the captain of the Indian Cricket team” and he “tries to control what is controllable”. Thoudam added that even though the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman was talking about his own captaincy, the analogy of his quote can be applied by anyone in their lives.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical break from international cricket since July 19. He is now slated to make a return into the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp as their captain in the much-awaited Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. MS Dhoni’s return to the field remains one of the most talked-about aspects for his fans and for the tournament.

IPL 2020: IPL dates announcement

As per the recent announcement from the teleconference meeting among the IPL Governing Council members, the IPL dates for the 2020 season is confirmed to be between September 19 and November 10. Apart from IPL dates, the Governing Council also confirmed that the IPL 2020 will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The decision to shift the tournament out of India was made due to the rising threat posed by the contagious coronavirus disease in the country.

IPL dates for 2020 announced

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Image credits: IPLT20.COM and ANI