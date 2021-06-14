MS Dhoni Masterfully Fooling Ricky Ponting In 2008 Video Goes Viral On Social Media: WATCH

Many cricket experts and fans see former India captain, MS Dhoni, as a tactical genius. Throughout his illustrious career, the champion cricketer has demonstrated excellent leadership by guiding the Indian cricket team to new heights. On multiple instances, the wicketkeeper-batsman has dazzled spectators by defying the opposition's ploys with his street-smart approach. The right-hander had treated viewers with one such move in 2008 when he made a mockery of Ricky Ponting's field setting in a One-Day International fixture.

MS Dhoni makes Ricky Ponting's field setting look 'foolish'

Whenever cricketing giants India and Australia meet on the field, it is often considered a marquee event because of the tremendous following of the sport in the two nations. Moreover, both teams have emerged to be a force to reckon with in international cricket, thus making their encounters even more gripping as ardent cricket fans relish the battle of one-upmanship. The same tooth and nail fight was at display during an ODI contest between India and Australia in 2008, where Ricky Ponting and MS Dhoni came up with unique tricks to outsmart each other.

Ricky Ponting came up with an interesting field setting during a Mitchell Johnson over, where he placed eight fielders on the off-side in an attempt to block run-scoring options for India captain MS Dhoni. However, it was the latter who came out victorious in the battle of wits as he shuffled towards the off-stump and tucked the ball on the vacant spaces on the legside. Furthermore, the batsmen ran three runs as the wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist had to run all the way to the boundary to stop the ball.

WHEN MS DHONI MADE RICKY POINTING FEILD SET LOOKS FOOLISH 💯🔥 #MSDhoni #GOAT pic.twitter.com/NMR9BiBhTn — 𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗚𝗔𝗥 🇮🇳 ( 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱😷) (@Nitin7304) June 11, 2021

MS Dhoni net worth information

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth is estimated to be around INR 760 crore. His net worth figure comprises his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. MS Dhoni has earned a significant amount of his net worth from IPL, playing for the Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni was retained by CSK for INR 15 crore for the IPL 2021. MS Dhoni has earned over INR 152 crore just from his appearances in the cash-rich league.

IPL news: IPL 2021 set to resume from September 19

As per the latest IPL news, the remaining portion of the IPL 2021 season is set to resume on September 19. After being suspended for more than a month, the IPL 2021 return will be hosted in the UAE where the first game of the remaining season will take place. MS Dhoni will be seen captaining the Chennai Super Kings side in the latest edition of the cash-rich league, whereas Ricky Ponting will serve as the head coach for Delhi Capitals.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the same.

Image source: Ricky Ponting Instagram