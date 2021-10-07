'MS Dhoni Needs To Be A Threat': Gautam Gambhir On CSK Skipper's Batting Form

Former Team India opener Gautam Gambhir has said that CSK skipper MS Dhoni needs to be a 'threat' with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2021 and in order to make that happen, the veteran wicket-keeper batter must spend enough time at the 22 yards. Gambhir's remarks came while analysing Mahendra Singh Dhoni's recent batting performance against the Delhi Capitals last Monday.

MS Dhoni could not succeed in clearing the boundary even once during his painstaking 27-ball 18 at a strike rate of 66.67. He was eventually caught behind by Rishabh Pant from the delivery of pacer Avesh Khan on the first ball of the final over. This was one of his slowest knocks in IPL history as well.

“He needs to bat to be a threat. He doesn’t bat enough balls in the game, so he needs to bat first,” Gautam Gambhir told ESPNCricinfo.

Dhoni batting form

'Thala' has not had a very memorable IPL 2021 so far as he could only manage to amass 84 runs from 13 matches averaging 14 at a strike rate of 97.6. His highest individual score has been 18 this season.

During the same interaction, former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop also went on to say he does not reckon that MS Dhoni would be able to 'recapture' his form.

"Yeah, Dhoni doesn’t seem to be firing so there are other guys, certainly Ravindra Jadeja, that I would like to see get more batting opportunities. I think we’ve seen that over the course of this season, Dhoni doesn’t seem like he’ll recapture his form,” said Ian Bishop.

Having already qualified for the playoffs, 'Captain Cool' would now be hoping to rediscover his rhythm with the bat during CSK's final league game against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Mahi would be looking forward to getting some much-needed batting practise ahead of the knockout fixtures as the Chennai-based franchise eye their fourth IPL crown.