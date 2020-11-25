MS Dhoni Never Meant To Hurt Me With 'no Spark In Youngsters' Remark: Ruturaj Gaikwad

The MS Dhoni-led Chennai side concluded their Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) campaign by registering three back-to-back wins over Bangalore, Kolkata and Punjab. Despite their late resurgence, they stood seventh on the points table, thus marking their worst ever seasonal outing in tournament’s history. Uncapped Indian player and Chennai opener Ruturaj Gaikwad played only six matches for the franchise and turned out to be a silver lining from their otherwise disastrous run.

Ruturaj Gaikwad addresses MS Dhoni’s “no spark in youngsters” remark

During Chennai’s struggles in the recently-concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 season, skipper MS Dhoni criticised the performance of younger players of his side by saying there is “no spark in youngsters”. While the comment made much headlines later, 23-year-old Ruturaj Gaikwad said that he did not pay much heed to the same and rather focused on his own game.

While speaking with The Telegraph, Gaikwad said that his skipper “must have thought of something” before making the comment. According to the youngster, people took MS Dhoni’s message the “other way”. Moreover, the opening batsman said that MS Dhoni always helped him in the nets and used to advise him by saying “Just make sure your process is right and don’t worry about the results”.

A look into Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL 2020 stats

Apparently, the advice by MS Dhoni worked wonders for Ruturaj Gaikwad as he finished his Dream11 IPL 2020 run on a strong note. He registered three back-to-back half-centuries, all in Chennai’s final three league matches, which yielded impressive victories for his side. Overall, the Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL 2020 stats composed of 204 runs in six innings at an average of 51.

Details about Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL 2020 price

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading and transfer window last year, the right-handed batsman became one of the 20 cricketers to be retained by the Chennai franchise from their squad of the 2019 season. As per the signing, the Ruturaj Gaikwad IPL 2020 price is ₹20 lakh (US$28,000).

Ruturaj Gaikwad dazzles with match-winning fifty against Punjab, watch video

How much is MS Dhoni net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated at ₹760 crore ($101 million) as of 2020. His net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth also comprises of the salary he receives from the Chennai franchise in the IPL.

Additionally, MS Dhoni earns money through his numerous endorsement deals and various business ventures. He is the co-owner of India League team Ranchi Rays and Chennaiyin FC, a football club featuring in the Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman has brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

