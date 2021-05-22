MS Dhoni Or Virat Kohli? Avesh Khan Diplomatic On Whose Wicket He Savoured In IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals' speedster Avesh Khan is all set to travel to England for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship Final and Test series against England. During the IPL 2021, Avesh Khan impressed everyone with his bowling skills and as a result, the 24-year-old pacer has been added to the 20-man squad that will be flying to the United Kingdom (UK) as a substitute bowler. Notably, Avesh Khan was preferred ahead of senior bowlers which were part of the Delhi Capitals and the right-arm pacer grabbed the opportunity with both his hands.

Avesh Khan got the opportunity to play against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as Ishant Sharma was not totally fit and Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were still serving their quarantine period. Avesh Khan's first outing in the IPL 2021 became memorable for him as he got his 'dream' wicket when he dismissed India's former World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni. CSK skipper MS Dhoni who was making his comeback to cricket after a long time was looking to up the tempo, however, Avesh Khan got the better of him as MS Dhoni chopped the ball on his stumps. Again in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Avesh Khan bagged the prized wicket of skipper Virat Kohli.

Avesh Khan on taking MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's wickets

Avesh Khan in an interview with News18 was asked which players' wicket did he enjoy taking the most after he dismissed both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. On that Avesh Khan found it difficult to pick one and said that he enjoyed dismissing them both. The Delhi Capitals pacer said that both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli are legends of Indian cricket and for a budding cricketer like him dismissing them was equally joyous. Avesh Khan also revealed that he spoke with Virat Kohli after the match in which Team India's skipper praised him and also advised him to continue doing what he has been doing with the ball.

Avesh Khan Reveals How Rishabh Pant Helped Him Dismiss MS Dhoni

Recently, in an interview with the Indian Express, Avesh Khan had revealed how the sign language of Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant from behind the stumps helped him in the IPL 2021 and even in getting MS Dhoni's prized wicket. The 24-year-old right-arm pacer revealed that whenever he used to look at Rishabh Pant during his bowling run-up when the batsman was only watching him. Avesh Khan outlined the dismissal of MS Dhoni.

The Delhi Capitals' pacer revealed that he wanted to have a long mid-on but skipper Pant wanted to keep the mid-on inside the circle when Dhoni came to bat. When MS Dhoni came out to bat there were few overs remaining of which Rishabh Pant was aware. And as Dhoni was playing a long gap, he said to Avesh to keep the ball short of a length as it will be difficult for him to clear the field standing at mid-on. Avesh Khan followed the instruction and in the end, the CSK skipper was clean bowled after he got an inside edge.

Avesh Khan in the IPL 2021 got praised by many cricket experts for his wicket-taking skills. A DC pacer, Avesh Khan player 8 matches and took 14 wickets with an economy rate of 7.70.

(Image Credits: IPLT20.COM)