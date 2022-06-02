MS Dhoni Outlines Significance Of District Cricket; 'Stepping Stone To Higher Levels'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni, while attending an event in Chennai, stated that cricketers should be proud of playing for their respective districts. Dhoni was the chief guest at the silver jubilee celebration of the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association. The former India skipper lauded Thiruvallar District Cricket Association for completing 25 years.

MS Dhoni reveals importance of playing district cricket

While addressing the event, MS Dhoni revealed that District cricket is the stepping stone to higher success in cricket. The CSK skipper said, '"It is the first time I am part of a celebration where we are celebrating the success of a district association. Cricketers should be proud of representing their district." The 40-year-old also thanked his district cricket association and added that playing for India would not have been possible if he hadn't played for his district or school. He added, 'I am proud of the fact that I got the chance to represent my country, but it wouldn't have happened if I hadn't played for my district or school'.

Dhoni also congratulated TDCA for completing their silver jubilee. He said, "Congratulations to the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association for completing 25 years. It's more than 25 years, but we are celebrating it today. I have known (RN) Baba (TDCA secretary) for a very long time. A big congrats to not only him but also others in the association." Besides MS Dhoni, a host of Indian cricketers including Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik and MD Thirushkamini congratulated the TDCA via video messages.

The TDCA, in association with the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists’ Association (TNSJA), handed out scholarships to the tune of Rs 3 lakh to ten sportspersons from different disciplines in the State of Tamil Nadu with Dhoni handing over the cheques.

MS Dhoni's gesture for specially-abled fan

Recently MS Dhoni was in news for his heartwarming gesture by visiting the house of specially-abled fan. The Chennai Super Kings fan took to her official Instagram handle and posted some images and a video of the interaction. In the post's caption, the fan explained how she could not put the delight of meeting MS Dhoni in 'words,' stating that the CSK captain is 'kind, sweet and soft-spoken.' Speaking of CSK's IPL 2022 season MS DHoni's team failed to make the IPL playoffs and finished 9th on the IPL Points table. After an early exit from the competition, Dhoni confirmed that he would return next season, much to the delight of fans.

