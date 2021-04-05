MS Dhoni Outsmarts Ishant Sharma, 2008 IPL Run Out Goes Viral On Social Media: WATCH

The Quinton de Kock run out in the second ODI between South Africa and Pakistan stirred a massive controversy and subsequently raised the 'Spirit of the Game' debate. It all happened when the South African stumper deceived Pakistan opener, Fakhar Zaman, into a run-out when the batsman was on a career-best 193 runs, thus denying him in what could have been a magnificent double-century. The Quinton de Kock run out divided the netizens as some felt it was against the spirit of the game while others found no problem with the dismissal.

Twitterati dig old video featuring MS Dhoni after Quinton de Kock run out

Amidst the Quinton de Kock run out incident, Twitterati has dug up an old video featuring CSK skipper MS Dhoni from the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. The video is from a match beetween CSK and KKR. During the 20th over of KKR’s innings when the score was 145-8., Joginder Sharma bowled a yorker to Laxmi Ratan Shukla which he missed. With just two balls left, Ishant Sharma, who was at the non-striker's end, ran for a bye. However, Shukla wasn't interested in the run, which resulted in both batsmen ending up at the same end. Dhoni, instead of panicking, calmy threw the ball to Joginder Sharma, who just had to whip the bails off.

But then, Dhoni immediately signalled Joginder Sharma to wait and not take the bails off. Shukla assumed that Ishant had been dismissed, which is why he walked out of his crease to speak to the pacer, as he was walking towards the team dugout. As soon as Shukla left his crease and Ishant passed him, Dhoni asked Joginder to take the bails off which he did. This resulted in Shukla being run out instead of Ishant Sharma.

The video of the same is now doing the rounds on the internet, thus igniting to the 'Spirit of the Game' debate. Several reactions poured in as fans were once again divided into two. While some fans called out Dhoni for not maintaining the spirit of the game, other termed the dismissal as legal. Here's the video of the incident.

2008 IPL. CSK v KKR at Chennai. MS Dhoni shows his well known presence of mind in what turned out to be a very interesting run out. How many of you remember this? pic.twitter.com/Iz8qA0lhRd — Mainak's Cricket Pics ðŸðŸ“· (@cric_pictures) April 4, 2021

CSK IPL 2021 schedule

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is gearing up to lead the CSK squad in the IPL 2021. According to the CSK IPL 2021 schedule, the CSK will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The CSK team 2021 will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

CSK squad

CSK players retained

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali (â‚¹7 crore), K Gowtham (â‚¹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (â‚¹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (â‚¹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (â‚¹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (â‚¹20 lakh)

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM