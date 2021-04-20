MS Dhoni Pinpoints Major Factor That Has Made CSK Team Different From Last Season

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have started their IPL 2021 campaign on a high. After losing their opening clash against Delhi Capitals, the Men in Yellow have registered consecutive wins and are placed second in the IPL 2021 points table. On Monday, CSK trounced Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 45 runs in Match 12 of the IPL 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Moeen Ali bags the Man of the Match award for his all-round performance with the bat and the ball.@ChennaiIPL win their second game of #VIVOIPL 2021 and add 2 more points to their tally.



Scorecard - https://t.co/gNnQUUgwcg pic.twitter.com/EvAr0Suo8p — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 19, 2021

IPL 2021 points table: MS Dhoni reveals reason behind CSK team 2021's improved performance

The three-time IPL champions' tournament this year has started in a contrasting manner as compared to last year. CSK, who are arguably the most consistent team in the history of the league, had an awful last year as they finished at the penultimate position in the points table and subsequently failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time. However, this year, the Yellow Army looks like their old self once again as they have treated the cricketing community with some spectacular cricket.

During the post-match presentation on Monday, presenter Harsha Bhogle asked CSK team 2021 skipper, MS Dhoni about the changes this year that have made CSK look like the champion team they have been. In response, Dhoni said that a lot has changed since last year like their preparations and the way that they have turned up. Dhoni was perhaps referring to the 2020 COVID-19 controversy that struck CSK prior to the tournament and having missed out on the likes of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, before a ball was bowled in the IPL season in the UAE. Dhoni also admitted that Indian conditions suit the team much better.

The Indian veteran added that right from the start of the competition, they have kept a good dressing room atmosphere which is something they have always emphasized on. Dhoni further said that having so many resources, as well as, bowlers being put under the pump last year has helped them manage the pressure in a better way.

CSK vs RR scorecard

Having won the toss, Rajasthan invited CSK to bat first. The Yellow Army posted a huge total of 188/9 in their 20 overs. Faf du Plessis top-scored with a 17-ball 33 whereas Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali chipped in with useful contributions of 27 and 26 respectively. In response, Rajasthan could only manage 143/9 with Jos Buttler scoring a 35-ball 49. While Moeen Ali picked three wickets, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran grabbed two wickets apiece.

CSK IPL 2021 schedule

According to the CSK IPL 2021 schedule, MS Dhoni's men will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 15 of IPL 2021 on Wednesday, April 21 in Mumbai. CSK will look to continue with the winning momentum whereas the Men in Purple will look to break their losing streak.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM