MS Dhoni Pitches 'Make In India' Initiative, Amazes Fans As TVC Explodes Online: WATCH

Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni possesses a massive fan following around the world. Although he has retired from international cricket, his popularity knows no bounds. On top of that, the veteran stumper is also a decent actor, which still makes him an exciting prospect for the brands to advertise their products and services.

MS Dhoni features in GoDaddy ad aligning with Indian government's Make in India initiative

MS Dhoni has now partnered with American-based brand GoDaddy, which has launched a new integrated marketing campaign to boost small local businesses in India and create an online presence for their business. The new marketing campaign aligns with the Indian government's Make in India initiative, GoDaddy intends to support local businesses in the country by helping them build their own website easily and at an affordable price.

On Monday, MS Dhoni took to Facebook and posted an ad featuring himself where he is seen playing the character of Bijness Bhai, a helpful business mentor, directing and motivating small local business owners to build their presence online to increase their reach across the country and grow their businesses successfully.

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans flooded it with responses. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded MS Dhoni's acting skills and expressed their excitement to see him back on the field during the IPL 2021. According to the IPL 2021 schedule, the CSK team 2021 will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The CSK team 2021 will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

MS Dhoni net worth in rupees

According to caknowledge.com, MS Dhoni's net worth is estimated at INR 760 crore. His net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The aforementioned MS Dhoni net worth in rupees also comprises the salary he receives from the Chennai franchise in the IPL, which amounts to INR 15 crore.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the MS Dhoni net worth figures.

SOURCE: MS DHONI FACEBOOK