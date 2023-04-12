MS Dhoni Plants Mango Tree Named 'Dhoni' As He Attends CISF's Chennai Interactive Session

Former India skipper MS Dhoni attended an interaction program at the CISF Unit ASG Chennai ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ match against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. Four-time IPL champions CSK are up against RR at Chepauk on Wednesday in match no. 17 of IPL 2023. Ahead of the much-anticipated match, Dhoni took time out of his busy schedule and interacted with Central Industrial Security Force, while also planting a tree named after him.

MS Dhoni closes in on major IPL milestone

It is worth noting that MS Dhoni will complete the unique milestone of completing 200 IPL matches as the captain of Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. Prior to the CSK vs RR, IPL 2023 match no. 17, CSK’s star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja spoke to the reporters and revealed the team’s plan for the occasion. Speaking at the presser, Jadeja mentioned that they want to gift Dhoni the win on his 200th match as the CSK skipper.

'Hopefully, we will win the game tomorrow and give it as a gift to him on his 200th match as captain. Hope to continue the momentum of how we have played in the last two games,” said Jadeja. CSK head into the match after earning a seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in their last game. As of Wednesday, they are fifth in the IPL points table with two wins and a loss in three games.