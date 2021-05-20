MS Dhoni Plays 'Fetch' With Dog In Sakshi Dhoni's Adorable Video, Fans Go Berserk: WATCH

With IPL 2021 suspended for the time being, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has reached his home in Ranchi. The Indian veteran doesn't have any cricketing obligations in the near future which has given him an opportunity to spend some quality time with his family. And it seems like Dhoni is already making the most of his time off.

MS Dhoni spends quality time with family after IPL 2021 suspension

Recently, Dhoni was seen playing 'fetch' with one of his dogs in the lawn of his house. The video of the same was posted by Sakshi Dhoni where the cricketer is spotted playing with his dog. In the video, the MS Dhoni daughter named Ziva is also seen standing at a distance alongside her father. Ziva is seen throwing the ball towards the camera as the dog comes to fetch it.

As soon as the video was posted by Sakshi Dhoni, fans flooded it with a lot of responses. Several reactions poured in as Dhoni fans noticed the CSK training kit that their beloved 'Thala' was wearing. Here's a look at a few reactions.

MS Dhoni house

Dhoni previously lived in a three-storied bungalow in Ranchi’s Harmu Housing but shifted base to his stunning new house ‘Kailashpati’ in 2017. The huge property, situated at Ranchi’s Ring Road, boasts of everything grand and fancy, catering well to the former India captain’s personality.

The project was built within 3 years and has an indoor stadium, swimming pool, net practicing field, ultra-modern gym and even a 5-star hotel. Most of it is covered in landscaped lawns and different kinds of trees, something Dhoni really loves. You can spot hints of MS Dhoni’s love for the outdoors even in the home’s interiors: From indoor plants to wooden and marble flooring.

The flooring is a combination of shades like cream, soft yellow and greys. This type of earthy colour palette brings a relaxed vibe that a busy sportsperson would need to unwind. The farmhouse also has a separate complex that has glass walls, which houses the 38-year-old’s most prized possessions that is his enviable collection of bikes and cars.

MS Dhoni net worth

According to CA Knowledge, MS Dhoni has a net worth of ₹760 crore. Despite retiring from international cricket, MS Dhoni’s brand value hasn’t decreased, with the iconic player in big demand for brand endorsements and advertisements. MS Dhoni also earns from his Dream11 IPL contract with the Chennai team, with Moneyball revealing the player’s salary to be ₹15 crores per annum.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni net worth and MS Dhoni house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

SOURCE: MS DHONI INSTAGRAM