MS Dhoni Races With Shetland Pony During 'playtime' In Ranchi; Wife Sakshi Shares Video

MS Dhoni has been away from the cricket field for more than a month after the indefinite suspension of IPL 2021 on May 4 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni is trying to keep himself engaged during his time away from the game and lately, he has decided to give prime importance to his fitness & athleticism while running behind his Shetland pony.

Sakshi Dhoni Instagram: Mahi plays with his new Shetland pony

In a recent video posted by Mahi's better half Sakshi Dhoni on her official Instagram page, the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper can be seen racing with his Shetland pony at their luxurious farmhouse in Ranchi.

The image was captioned by Sakshi Dhoni as 'Stronger faster ! #playtime #shetlandpony #racing'

Watch the video here:

IPL 2021: Can MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings stage a comeback in the second phase?

Prior to its temporary suspension, the Chennai Super Kings had occupied the second spot in the IPL 2021 points table with five wins, two losses from their seven matches and 10 points to their tally.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has not been up to the mark with the bat as he has only managed to amass 37 runs from seven games so far at an average of 12.33 and a strike rate of 123.33.

The former Team India skipper would be hoping to make a statement during the second phase of IPL 2021 that gets underway on September 19 as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) look to win the marquee tournament for the fourth time.

IPL 2021 UAE

When the IPL 2021 was suspended temporarily earlier last month, 31 matches were still left to be organised including the playoffs as well as the final, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was actively looking for a window to conduct the remainder of the cash-rich tournament.

Earlier, reports had emerged claiming the national cricket board could lose a staggering INR 2,500 crore in profits if the remainder of the IPL 2021 is left untouched this season. In fact, the marquee tournament was shifted to the UAE last year as well due to a surge in COVID-19 cases earlier in the year.

The event that was organised for close to two months i.e. from September 19- November 10 turned out to be a grand success.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians successfully retained their title and won it for a record fifth time after getting the better of first-time finalists Delhi Capitals in a one-sided encounter in Dubai.