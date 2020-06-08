MS Dhoni Reacted Comically After I Told Him My Plan Of Dismissing Him: Deepak Chahar

India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar recently revealed his plans of how he will bowl to his Indian Premier League (IPL) skipper MS Dhoni in the slog overs. The two cricketers have been teammates in CSK ever since the fast bowler joined the franchise prior to the 2018 edition of IPL. However, Deepak Chahar first shared the dressing room with MS Dhoni in 2016 through the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant.

Deepak Chahar’s plans of countering MS Dhoni

On Sunday, Deepak Chahar made an appearance on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected. In the show, the pacer was posed the question if he has any secret plans of bowling to veteran T20 batsman and his CSK captain MS Dhoni in the death overs of an innings. The right-arm bowler then admitted to having spoken about the same with the wicketkeeper four days prior to his appearance on the show.

Deepak Chahar revealed that when he asked the same question to MS Dhoni, the former Indian captain responded: “Knuckleball would be a good option”. The 27-year old cricketer then recalled his reply to Dhoni by saying that he would then be able to “hit it out of the park”. Later, Deepak Chahar came up with his own bowling options while interacting with his IPL captain and said that he will look to bowl wide yorkers and slower bouncers to him instead. The fast bowler then quoted MS Dhoni’s response by saying “thanks for revealing the plan” before laughingly asking Chahar to watch out for the IPL auctions.

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni and Deepak Chahar in CSK

MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical break from international cricket since the 2019 World Cup in England. The former Indian captain’s return to professional cricket was one of the most talked-about aspects of the IPL 2020 season. However, the ongoing coronavirus crisis has prompted the tournament to be indefinitely postponed.

During the IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, MS Dhoni became one of the 20 cricketers to be retained by CSK. The right-handed batsman was retained for ₹15 crore (US$2.1 million) by the franchise for the now-postponed IPL 2020 season. On the other hand, Deepak Chahar was retained by CSK for ₹80 lakh (US$105,736).

MS Dhoni house

The 2011 World Cup-winning skipper owns some glamorous houses. He likes investing in real estate and some of his biggest assets are his luxurious houses. Among his many real estates, he owns a 7-acre farmhouse on the Ring Road of Ranchi known as Kailashpati.

