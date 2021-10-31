MS Dhoni Registered His Highest ODI Score On This Day In 2005; Watch The Knock Here

Legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni notched up his highest ODI score ever, by hitting a knock of 183 unbeaten runs against Sri Lanka during the 3rd ODI of Sri Lanka’s tour of India on October 31, 2005. Dhoni hit 15 fours and 10 sixes during his century innings, which was an early glimpse of the world-class finisher that he went on to become. Dhoni played a total of 350 ODI matches for India during his 15 years of international career, in which he amassed a total of 10 centuries, with the highest score of 183 runs against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka headed into the third ODI of the series with a 2-0 lead in the seven-match series and elected to bat first after winning the toss. Opener Kumar Sangakara hit 138 runs off 147 balls as Sri Lanka reached the total of 298/4 after the first innings, courtesy of other notable contributions, such as Mahela Jayawardene’s 71 runs off 70 balls. Chasing the target, Sachin Tendulkar returned to the pavilion after scoring 2, as Virender Sehwag was joined by no. 3 batter Dhoni in the middle.

Dhoni reached his 100 after playing just 85 balls

Dhoni went berserk from the very beginning of his innings as he brought up his half-century with a boundary in 40 balls only. As Sehwag returned shortly after Dhoni’s fifty, the long-haired Indian batter kept hitting the Lankan bowlers for boundaries along and over the ground at will and reached his century after playing just 85 balls before Sri Lanka has bowled 25 overs of the innings. Dhoni hit another 50 runs after facing a little more than the next 30 balls and reached a total of 150 runs, which was his highest ODI score then.

As India went closer to the victory Dhoni remained on the crease and finished off the match by a six as India won the match by six wickets, with 23 balls remaining in the innings. Dhoni started off his innings in stellar fashion and finished off the innings by showing the world a glimpse of his finishing skills, which he used to win many matches for India in the future. Dhoni scored 183* runs off just 145 balls with the help of 15 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 126.20. Coming back to the current day, the video of Dhoni's innings from India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI on October 31, 2005, was uploaded by BCCI on Sunday.

Indian cricket fans were much elated on watching their favorite Indian captain striking the Lankan bowlers for boundaries all over the ground, and put out many interesting responses.

